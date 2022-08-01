Sterling Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 15

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") SBT, the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Southfield, Michigan (the "Bank"), today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 prior to market open on Monday, August 15, 2022.
The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.
Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time
Telephone Access: U.S. callers: (833) 535-2201; International callers: (412) 902-6744
Telephone Replay (available through August 22, 2022): (877) 344-7529; conference ID: 2717819
Webcast Access: https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=YlSmj7Nx. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About Sterling Bancorp, Inc.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City. Sterling offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.sterlingbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005284/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.