New Advanced Cloud Phone and Platform Capabilities from RingCentral Unlock Cost-Saving Efficiencies

New cloud capabilities reduce critical administrative burdens, unlock time saving benefits for end users, and deliver new operational efficiencies

RingCentral, Inc. RNG, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced several innovations across both its business cloud phone system and its unified business communications platform to help organizations of all sizes unlock cost-saving business benefits. As IT teams and sales departments are under more pressure than ever to deliver operational efficiencies across their workstreams and workforce, these new capabilities help customers automate menial tasks, reduce app switching, and create custom workflows to solve unique business needs.

"Core to successfully enabling hybrid work is providing your people with the right communications and collaboration tools when and where they need them," said Kira Makagon, chief innovation officer at RingCentral. "At RingCentral, we're focused on delivering the best connected experiences across the varying working styles, locations, and technologies to reduce operational inefficiencies and enable people to effortlessly connect with customers, teams, and everyone in between."

RingCentral's open platform supercharges Salesforce and HubSpot to help sales teams be top performers

The following features enable sales teams to increase their productivity with customizable business communications, including:

Helping Salesforce customers do more: With RingCentral's Salesforce integration enhancements, reps can easily click numbers to send an SMS and also conduct a warm transfer. A warm transfer enables reps to first speak to whoever is receiving the transfer call to provide valuable context and ensure the call will be more productive.

With RingCentral's Salesforce integration enhancements, reps can easily click numbers to send an SMS and also conduct a warm transfer. A warm transfer enables reps to first speak to whoever is receiving the transfer call to provide valuable context and ensure the call will be more productive. Delight customers by texting them in HubSpot: Sales teams can now send and view SMS messages and access both voicemail and fax capabilities within HubSpot. Reps can easily confirm and remind people of appointments by sending a quick text straight from HubSpot.

The SMS capabilities for both Salesforce and HubSpot are now available in the US and Canada.

New advanced phone capabilities simplify experience for end-users and IT admins

The following new capabilities are designed to help IT teams realize significant time savings around bulk management and onboarding of distributed teams. New features include:

Personal call forwarding made simple: Forward business calls to another extension, voicemail, or shared line with a single click when going on break or vacation. Think of it like an "out-of-office" assistant for your business phone.

Forward business calls to another extension, voicemail, or shared line with a single click when going on break or vacation. Think of it like an "out-of-office" assistant for your business phone. Auto-dialer to expedite services and dialing: Call pre-programmed numbers as soon as the phone is taken off the hook. For example, automatically dial the security office, emergency response team, concierge, or the front desk to expedite services.

Call pre-programmed numbers as soon as the phone is taken off the hook. For example, automatically dial the security office, emergency response team, concierge, or the front desk to expedite services. Line seizure for emergency services: Instantly lock down all the lines within particular sites so users can only make and receive calls to/from a phone number designated by emergency services.

Instantly lock down all the lines within particular sites so users can only make and receive calls to/from a phone number designated by emergency services. Enhancing self-service onboarding and support: The Resource Center tool built into the RingCentral app provides users with self-service resources to help them access rich instructional videos, documentation, feature overviews, and help and support.

The Resource Center tool built into the RingCentral app provides users with self-service resources to help them access rich instructional videos, documentation, feature overviews, and help and support. Capture actionable insights from call behavior—from the tools of your choice: RingCentral's industry-leading line of business analytics is now available through APIs as a public beta. With deeper insights, teams are better able to gauge performance across call queues, user groups, and individuals to drive greater efficiency, proactively identify staffing needs, and more.

Eliminate toggling between apps with new RingCentral Add-ins

RingCentral now offers users access to more apps within the RingCentral app, allowing them to save time with easier app-switching. Users now have access to the following:

Google Drive Add-in: Be notified of new shared Google drive files, easily view files, and instantly provide file access to all team members in your RingCentral messaging group.

Be notified of new shared Google drive files, easily view files, and instantly provide file access to all team members in your RingCentral messaging group. Google Forms Add-in: Instantly view form responses as they come in.

Instantly view form responses as they come in. HubSpot Add-in: Instantly access contact details; find and share details of a company; and share the contact, deal, and ticket information easily with colleagues via team messaging.

Instantly access contact details; find and share details of a company; and share the contact, deal, and ticket information easily with colleagues via team messaging. Zendesk Add-in: Agents can create tickets, respond to tickets, and be notified in real-time of new tickets within the RingCentral app.

Agents can create tickets, respond to tickets, and be notified in real-time of new tickets within the RingCentral app. TextBot SMS Add-In: Send and receive text messages to any mobile phone using RingCentral's native Team Messaging feature.

Send and receive text messages to any mobile phone using RingCentral's native Team Messaging feature. Trello Add-in: Receive notifications for Trello board activity and easily update Trello with completed tasks, new comments, and much more.

Receive notifications for Trello board activity and easily update Trello with completed tasks, new comments, and much more. Poll Add-In: Quickly create a simple poll, allow team members to submit responses within team chat, and instantly see the results in real time.

Quickly create a simple poll, allow team members to submit responses within team chat, and instantly see the results in real time. Auto-reply assistant: Tired of always replying to the same questions in team messages? Auto-reply bot sends pre-determined replies based on keywords or when out of office.

"As we researched cloud solutions to replace our PBX infrastructure, we saw that with RingCentral we could integrate a whole suite of communication features in one platform, connect our dozens of offices across the country for the first time ever, empower our employees to communicate from anywhere—and still save a million bucks a year," said Philippe Bourdon, vice president of infrastructure at C&S Wholesale Grocers, an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States.

"It's no secret that cloud phone systems enable organizations to scale, enhance their mobility, and offer a cost-effective communications platform," said Jon Arnold, principal, J Arnold and Associates, an independent technology research and analyst firm. "As a leader in the telephony space, the new innovations that RingCentral is announcing today provide users with a complete, secure, and connected phone system. This allows their customers to make a seamless transition to the cloud and offers IT administrators the capabilities they need to make setup and management extremely easy and intuitive."

Availability:

All these features are available now. For more information, visit here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. RNG is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Webinar, RingCentral Rooms, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005251/en/