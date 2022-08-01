By Light Professional IT Services Acquires Veraxx Engineering Corporation

By Light Professional IT Services LLC ("By Light"), a systems integrator providing reliable, cost-effective IT, leading edge training & simulation platforms and cyberspace operations to federal and commercial clients, and a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), today announced that it has acquired Veraxx Engineering Corporation ("Veraxx" or the "Company"). Veraxx is a leading provider of immersive, high-fidelity flight simulation training technologies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"). Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA, Veraxx provides full life cycle support, development, and enhancement of flight simulation training devices and exercises for its customers, including, but not limited to, customized flight training devices (FTD's), hardware and software, and ongoing maintenance and customizations as the platform and military training mission evolves. Veraxx supports training efforts primarily for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Army, and has expertise in a wide variety of aircraft platforms such as the V-22 Osprey, CH-53 King Stallion, and MH family of helicopters.

"The acquisition of Veraxx strategically broadens By Light's existing capabilities within modeling & simulation and virtual training," said Bob Donahue, Founder and CEO of By Light. "Veraxx further enhances our efforts to expand our product offerings and technology solutions. We look forward to augmenting By Light's synthetic training environment capabilities to include Veraxx's full-flight simulators and expand our expertise to include additional platform aircraft."

"We are thrilled to join the By Light family," said Chris Conrad, Co-Founder and CEO of Veraxx. "By joining By Light, we'll be able to combine our core capabilities to offer an expanded set of products and services. We are looking forward to working together as part of a greater team that aligns so well with our existing culture and commitment to our customers."

About Veraxx:

Veraxx provides complex, high-fidelity aircraft modeling & simulation training technology solutions to the U.S. military through hardware, software, and multi-networked environments. The Company designs and develops realistic and immersive simulators that enable mission rehearsal exercises for multiple aircraft platforms for both pilots and crews across the DoD. Veraxx was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chantilly, VA. For more information, please visit https://veraxx.com/.

About By Light:

By Light, headquartered in Mclean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 certified systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, cyber, and modeling & simulation capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in defense and government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate the best commercial practices to government, commercial, and international customers. For more information, please visit www.bylight.com.

About Sagewind:

Sagewind is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information, please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

