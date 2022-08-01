One Equity Partners' Omni Environmental Solutions Merges with Purity Oilfield Services

Transformative Combination Creates New Environmental Services & Equipment Powerhouse with Nationwide Reach

One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, and its portfolio company, OMNI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("OMNI") today announced that OMNI has merged with Purity Oilfield Services, LLC ("Purity"), to create a new, powerhouse environmental services and equipment organization with a strong national platform. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Louisiana-based OMNI provides a suite of environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry and has operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Bakken/Williston, and Marcellus/ Utica regions. Purity, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading service provider in four key basins providing equipment rentals, water transfer, vac trucks, well testing and flowback, and wellsite coordination and services covering drilling, completion, production and midstream operations.

The merger grows OMNI's reach to include the prolific Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico and the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, extends Purity's position into the Gulf Coast and Northeast, and enhances strengths of both companies in the Bakken and Barnett plays and the Rockies region. The enhanced ability to provide a wider range of services across the country creates a significant advantage as operators strive to build efficiency by using single-source, turn-key service providers.

"As a combined company, OMNI and Purity will expand our revenue and greatly enhance our strategic geographic growth," said Courtney Brackin, President and CEO of the combined company. "The joint forces of our 1,400 employees will afford all of us an opportunity to further develop our vision, strengths, and ability to deliver unparalleled environmental equipment and services. Today's announcement is just the first step of our integration into a stronger, more robust, and ESG-focused service provider."

"The merger is an outstanding opportunity for Purity and OMNI because our equipment and services complement and augment each other and, more importantly, our corporate cultures are well aligned," said Marshall Hunt, CEO of Purity, which will continue to operate under its brand name. "For Purity, this allows cross-selling to OMNI's large list of blue-chip customers and for OMNI, expanding its footprint into the Permian in Texas and New Mexico is huge. This merger points to a great new future for our combined staff, and we look forward to integrating our Purity ethos and passion with OMNI's adept, results-oriented team."

The combined company has 1,400 employees and multiple offices across the U.S., and serves more than 500 customers.

"The merger of OMNI and Purity is the perfect example of the ‘transformative combination' strategy that One Equity Partners is known for," said JB Cherry, Senior Managing Director of One Equity Partners and Chairman of OMNI. "This transaction instantly makes the companies more competitive, unlocks new business opportunities and creates significant value in the business."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Purity in the merger with OMNI.

About OMNI Environmental Solutions

OMNI and its operating brands have been providing safe, cost-effective waste, water, cleaning, disposal and ancillary solutions to oil and gas operators for more than 30 years. OMNI is a leading provider of comprehensive environmental waste, water management and logistics solutions in all major U.S. energy plays. For more information, please visit www.omnienvironmentalsolutions.com.

About Purity Oilfield Services

Founded in 2012, Purity Oilfield Services, LLC is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is built on the principles of providing quality services and integrity for clients nationwide. Our growing operational footprint includes oilfield operations in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, as well as South Texas, and the Rocky Mountain regions. For more information, please visit www.purityoilfieldservices.com.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

