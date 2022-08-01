Paceline Equity Partners Names Sterling Donnelly Head of Investor Relations

Seasoned investment executive brings significant investing, IR, and marketing experience to Paceline

Paceline Equity Partners, LLC ("Paceline"), a Dallas-based private equity manager, today announced that seasoned industry executive Sterling Donnelly has joined the firm as Head of Investor Relations. In this new role, Ms. Donnelly will lead Paceline's fundraising and client service initiatives.

Ms. Donnelly is uniquely positioned to provide value to Paceline's investors given her background, which combines investing in complex financial assets and her deep knowledge of the current investor universe. She was most recently a Managing Director in Business Development at Axonic Capital LLC, where she was responsible for capital formation across various asset classes and liquidity structures, and managing relationships with institutional clients. Prior to Axonic Capital, Ms. Donnelly held multiple roles with the asset management affiliate of Lone Star Funds, most recently as Director of Residential Whole Loans & Securities Trading. While at Lone Star Funds, she worked very closely with Sam Loughlin and Leigh Sansone, Paceline's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, respectively, in both underwriting and asset management capacities with a specific focus on transactions involving structured credit securities in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis.

Sam Loughlin said, "Sterling is a seasoned, savvy investment professional with deep relationships across the investment management industry, and we are delighted to welcome her to Paceline. Having worked with Sterling previously while at Lone Star Funds, we are deeply familiar with her financial acumen and the value she will add to Paceline as we seek to expand our differentiated investment and client solutions platform."

Leigh Sansone added, "Paceline has experienced strong momentum and is well positioned in this environment to capture unique, risk-adjusted investment opportunities and attract top-tier talent. To that end, I am thrilled to be rejoined with Sterling at this exciting time in Paceline's evolution. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to execute on the firm's strategic initiatives and deliver a thoughtful and differentiated client experience."

Ms. Donnelly began her career as an analyst in the Financial Analytics and Structured Transactions Group at J.P. Morgan. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Paceline Equity Partners

Paceline is a Dallas-based private equity manager focused on value-oriented, opportunistic, and special situations investments across private equity, corporate credit, and real assets. Paceline's senior leadership team members average 24 years of professional experience. Prior to Paceline's first fund closing in 2020, the senior leadership team worked together for approximately 10 years at a global private equity manager and its affiliates. To learn more, please visit www.pacelineequity.com.

