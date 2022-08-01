ñol

Southern California Bancorp Reports Continued Strong Loan Growth for the Second Quarter of 2022

by Business Wire
August 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 324 min read

─ Second quarter non-PPP organic loan growth of $153.1 million, up 9.5% from prior quarter

Southern California Bancorp ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company") BCAL, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Southern California Bancorp reported a net loss of $736 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. As a result of recent developments, including discussions regarding an anticipated comprehensive settlement relating to a legal matter (the "Anticipated Litigation Settlement"), the Company's second quarter results include an after-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense of $4.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Excluding this after-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense and merger related expenses of $383 thousand, the Company would have reported net income (non-GAAP) of $4.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net loss of $736 thousand, down $2.2 million from the prior quarter
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $4.2 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter
  • Non-Paycheck Protection Program ("non-PPP") loan interest income increased $3.3 million, or 19.9%, over the prior quarter
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) of $608 thousand, compared to $3.8 million in the prior quarter
  • Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) of $7.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior quarter
  • Provision for loan losses of $1.7 million due to strong loan growth, compared to $1.9 million in the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.87%, compared with 3.40% in the prior quarter; average yield on non-PPP loans of 4.70% compared with 4.45% in the prior quarter
  • Total assets of $2.32 billion, up $21.2 million, or 0.92% from March 31, 2022, and up $59.2 million or 2.6% from December 31, 2021
  • Total organic non-PPP loans increased to $1.77 billion, up $153.1 million or 9.48% from March 31, 2022, and up $321.8 million or 22.3%, from December 31, 2021
  • Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan portfolio balance of $4.8 million, down $10.4 million from March 31, 2022, and down $53.9 million from December 31, 2021
  • Total deposits of $2.03 billion, up $17.3 million or 0.86% from March 31, 2022, and up $57.1 million or 2.9%, from December 31, 2021
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $1.06 billion, representing 52.1% of total deposits, up $24.7 million from March 31, 2022, and up $69.9 million from December 31, 2021
  • Cost of deposits was 0.07%, down from 0.08% in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per common share ("TBV") of $11.59 at June 30, 2022
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.03%, compared to 0.09% and 0.04% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
  • Continued status as "well-capitalized," the highest regulatory capital category

"I'm pleased to report continued strong net non-PPP loan growth of $153.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, as we continue to execute on our strategy of building Southern California's premier relationship-based business banking franchise," said Thomas Dolan, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California.

"In the second quarter of 2022 we reserved for a pre-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense of $6.5 million, which significantly impacted our results in what would have otherwise been a strong earnings quarter for the Company. After adjusting for the pre-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense and pre-tax merger expenses of $544 thousand, our adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) was $7.7 million, a $3.3 million increase from $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was driven by an increase in non-PPP loan interest income, which benefited from strong loan growth, Fed funds rate increases during the first half of 2022, and an improved asset mix, the result of our deploying excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.

"Adjusted second quarter return-on-average-assets (non-GAAP) and return-on-average-equity (non-GAAP) increased to 0.73% and 6.82%, up from 0.33%, 3.00%, respectively, in the prior quarter. While increasing our revenue growth, we continued our efforts to monitor and manage our non-interest expenses. Our adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) decreased to 65.9%, from 77.5% in the prior quarter. We are very pleased with the improvement shown in our adjusted performance metrics in the second quarter and appreciate the contributions made by everyone on our team to achieve them. Our Private Banking group, added late last year, and our SBA lending group, new to the Company this year, have helped improve and diversify the Company's earnings. We believe our second quarter results are evidence of the traction our relationship-based banking strategy is getting, and we are optimistic about the future as we continue to execute on our strategy."

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million, compared to $17.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in total interest income, coupled with a $42 thousand decrease in total interest expense. During the second quarter of 2022, PPP loan interest income decreased $1.0 million, while non-PPP loan interest income increased $3.3 million, debt securities income increased $471 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions increased $412 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to a number of factors: higher average non-PPP loans from organic loan growth; a change in the interest-earning asset mix; increases in the target Fed funds rate; and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. Average interest earning assets increased $50.5 million, resulting from a $183.5 million increase in average non-PPP loans, and a $69.1 million increase in average debt securities, partially offset by a $25.8 million decrease in average PPP loans and a $217.5 million decrease in average deposits in other financial institutions. The decrease in interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to our continued efforts to maintain the low cost of interest-bearing relationship-based customer deposits.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.87%, compared with 3.40% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to a 45 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield resulting from higher market interest rates and a change in the Bank's interest-earning asset mix, coupled with a 1 basis point decrease in the cost of funds. The yield on average loans in the second quarter of 2022 was 4.74%, an increase of 4 basis points from 4.70% in the prior quarter. Average yield on non-PPP loans was 4.70% for the second quarter of 2022, up 25 basis points from 4.45% in the first quarter. Average yield on PPP loans for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 12.34%, compared to 15.38% in the prior quarter. The yield on total earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 was 3.99%, compared with 3.54% in the prior quarter.

Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2022 was 13 basis points, down from 14 basis points in the prior quarter, as the Company continues to align funding costs of the legacy Bank of Santa Clarita with those of the Bank of Southern California. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $63.4 million to $1.05 billion and represented 52.1% of total average deposits for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $990.2 million and 50.2%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The total cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2022 was 7 basis points, down from 8 basis points in the prior quarter.

Average total borrowings decreased $452 thousand to $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings was 6.08% for the second quarter of 2022, down from 6.16% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily related to strong organic loan growth. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.9 million. The Company's management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to COVID-19 and the concerns of an economic downturn and believes it is appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $77 thousand compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a decrease in bank owned life insurance income of $617 thousand, and a decrease in service charges and fees on deposit accounts of $102 thousand, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans of $718 thousand.

The $617 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance income was due primarily to income from a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2022. There was no similar income in the second quarter of 2022. The $102 thousand decrease in service charges and fees on deposit accounts was due primarily to the waiving of the analysis fee income related to the transition of core and ancillary software associated with a new account analysis system.

The $718 thousand increase in gain on sale of loans was due primarily to a higher volume of SBA 7A loans sold in the second quarter of 2022. Total loans sold during the second quarter of 2022 was $11.0 million resulting in a gain of $767 thousand, compared to total loans sold of $547 thousand in the first quarter resulting in a gain on sale of $49 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $6.3 million to $21.9 million, compared to $15.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase was caused by various nonrecurring expenses, such as the aforementioned loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense of $6.5 million, impairment charges related to the right-of-use asset associated with a Company lease, and a loss on an early extinguishment of debt. Also contributing to the increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2022 was an increase in reserve for unfunded loan commitments. Those increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits and data processing and communications.

The $835 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits was due primarily to lower salary expense resulting from a decrease in average headcount, coupled with an increase in capitalized loan origination costs primarily resulting from an increase in loan production. The $328 thousand decrease in data processing and communications was due primarily to the completion of the core system conversion for the legacy bank in March 2022 and Bank of Santa Clarita in April 2022.

The $322 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expenses was due primarily to a $136 thousand pre-tax impairment charge for the right-of-use asset. The $524 thousand increase in other expenses included $347 thousand related to a loss on an early extinguishment of debt acquired from CalWest Bancorp and $146 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments increased $83.6 million to $500.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $416.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Income Tax

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's income tax benefit was $306 thousand, compared with income tax expense of $550 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The effective rate was 29.4% for the second quarter of 2022 and 27.6% for the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be 27%.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $2.32 billion, an increase of $21.2 million or 0.92% from March 31, 2022, and $59.2 million or 2.6% from December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to a $142.8 million increase in total loans, a $31.3 million increase in available-for-sale debt securities, and a $9.2 million increase in held-to-maturity securities, partially offset by a $164.8 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

The increase from December 31, 2021 was primarily related to a $267.9 million increase in total loans, a $70.2 million increase in available-for-sale debt securities, and a $54.1 million increase in held-to-maturity securities, partially offset by a $338.6 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $1.77 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.63 billion and $1.50 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $154.1 million or 9.6%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $130 million, resulting in an outstanding organic non-PPP loan balance of $1.77 billion at June 30, 2022. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $77.0 million, construction and land development loans increased by $39.3 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $23.9 million. The PPP loan balance decreased $10.4 million to $4.8 million at June 30, 2022. There were $1.9 million in loans held for sale on the Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2022, related to the expansion of the SBA lending department, which are expected to be sold in the secondary market in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.9 million at March 31, 2022.

In the first six months of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $319.9 million, or 22.1%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $235 million. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $199.0 million, and construction and land development loans increased by $71.5 million. Total commercial and industrial loans decreased by $8.2 million, as $53.9 million in PPP loans received SBA forgiveness or pay downs.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2022 were $2.03 billion, an increase of $17.3 million and $57.1 million from March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2022 were $1.06 billion, or 52.1% of total deposits, compared to $1.03 billion and $986.9 million, or 51.3% and 50.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $655 thousand or 0.03% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million or 0.09%, and $809 thousand or 0.04% of total assets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease in the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to $431 thousand from payoffs and $707 thousand from a note sale and charge-offs.

The decrease from December 31, 2021 was due primarily to $692 thousand from payoffs, note sale and charge-offs, partially offset by $545 thousand from a downgrade of one loan.

The Company had no loans over 90 days past due that were accruing interest at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $21 thousand.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) totaled $459 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") was $15.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $13.5 million and $11.7 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The ALLL to total loans was 0.85% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.83% and 0.77% at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans was 0.86%, 0.84% and 0.81% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $315.1 million and included a remaining net discount of $2.2 million at June 30, 2022. This discount is available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 0.70% of the net carrying value of acquired loans and 0.12% of total gross loans held for investment.

Capital

Tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2022, was $11.59, compared with $11.72 and $11.73 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The $0.13 and $0.14 decrease from March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, was primarily related to the $2.2 million and $4.5 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the fair value of available-for-sale securities, compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.3 million and $38 thousand at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

The Bank's leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 9.91% and 11.82%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP

Southern California Bancorp BCAL is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Bank of Southern California, N.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com.

Southern California Bancorp's common stock is traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc. Pink Open Market under the symbol "BCAL." For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In addition to historical information, certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to management's beliefs, projections and assumptions concerning future results and events. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of Southern California Bancorp's revenues, earnings, litigation expenses, or other measures of economic performance. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that such forward-looking statements were made and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words or phrases such as "aim," "can," "may," "could," "predict," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "plan," "potential," "project," "will likely result," "continue," "seek," "shall," "possible," "projection," "optimistic," and "outlook," and variations of these words and similar expressions or the negative version of those words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Southern California Bancorp does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

 

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

 

 

At or for the
Three Months Ended

 

At or for the
Six Months Ended

 

June 30
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

EARNINGS

($ in thousands except share and per share data)

Net interest income

$

20,936

 

 

$

17,795

 

 

$

15,411

 

 

$

38,731

 

 

$

28,050

 

Provision for loan losses

$

1,650

 

 

$

1,850

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,500

 

 

$

 

Noninterest income

$

1,526

 

 

$

1,603

 

 

$

1,754

 

 

$

3,129

 

 

$

2,302

 

Noninterest expense

$

21,854

 

 

$

15,552

 

 

$

14,816

 

 

$

37,406

 

 

$

25,994

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

$

(306

)

 

$

550

 

 

$

(51

)

 

$

244

 

 

$

527

 

Net (loss) income

$

(736

)

 

$

1,446

 

 

$

2,400

 

 

$

710

 

 

$

3,831

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income (1)

$

608

 

 

$

3,846

 

 

$

2,349

 

 

$

4,454

 

 

$

4,358

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1)

$

7,652

 

 

$

4,370

 

 

$

3,255

 

 

$

12,022

 

 

$

5,421

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.28

 

Ending shares outstanding

 

17,840,626

 

 

 

17,753,849

 

 

 

13,509,081

 

 

 

17,840,626

 

 

 

13,509,081

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

(0.13

)%

 

 

0.26

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.46

%

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.73

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.57

%

Return on average common equity

 

(1.19

)%

 

 

2.37

%

 

 

5.55

%

 

 

0.58

%

 

 

4.49

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (1)

 

6.82

%

 

 

3.00

%

 

 

7.32

%

 

 

4.93

%

 

 

5.52

%

Yield on loans

 

4.74

%

 

 

4.70

%

 

 

4.61

%

 

 

4.72

%

 

 

4.36

%

Yield on earning assets

 

3.99

%

 

 

3.54

%

 

 

3.92

%

 

 

3.77

%

 

 

3.78

%

Cost of deposits

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

0.16

%

Cost of funds

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.25

%

Net interest margin

 

3.87

%

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

3.71

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.55

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

97.3

%

 

 

80.2

%

 

 

86.3

%

 

 

89.4

%

 

 

85.6

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

 

65.9

%

 

 

77.5

%

 

 

81.0

%

 

 

71.3

%

 

 

82.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands except share and per share data)

Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

 

 

 

 

 

9.06

%

 

 

9.21

%

 

 

9.35

%

Book value (BV) per common share

 

 

 

 

$

13.75

 

 

$

13.90

 

 

$

13.92

 

Tangible BV per common share (1)

 

 

 

 

$

11.59

 

 

$

11.72

 

 

$

11.73

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses (ALLL)

 

 

 

 

$

15,136

 

 

$

13,534

 

 

$

11,657

 

ALLL to total loans

 

 

 

 

 

0.85

%

 

 

0.83

%

 

 

0.77

%

ALLL to total loans (excl PPP)

 

 

 

 

 

0.86

%

 

 

0.84

%

 

 

0.81

%

Nonperforming loans

 

 

 

 

$

655

 

 

$

1,978

 

 

$

809

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans, including loans held for sale

 

 

 

 

$

1,772,622

 

 

$

1,629,861

 

 

$

1,504,748

 

Total assets

 

 

 

 

$

2,319,067

 

 

$

2,297,856

 

 

$

2,259,866

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

$

2,030,233

 

 

$

2,012,918

 

 

$

1,973,098

 

Loans to deposits

 

 

 

 

 

87.3

%

 

 

81.0

%

 

 

76.3

%

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

$

245,331

 

 

$

246,761

 

 

$

246,528

 

(1)

Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

 

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

($ in thousands)

Cash and due from banks

$

38,259

 

 

$

28,733

 

 

$

22,435

 

Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances

 

203,149

 

 

 

377,429

 

 

 

557,571

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

241,408

 

 

 

406,162

 

 

 

580,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

125,757

 

 

 

94,488

 

 

 

55,567

 

Securities held-to-maturity, at cost

 

54,108

 

 

 

44,936

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

1,895

 

 

 

2,857

 

 

 

 

Loans held for investment:

 

 

 

 

 

Construction & land development

 

149,169

 

 

 

109,843

 

 

 

77,629

 

1-4 Family Residential

 

145,619

 

 

 

116,835

 

 

 

133,994

 

Multifamily

 

169,409

 

 

 

188,039

 

 

 

175,751

 

Other commercial real estate

 

960,540

 

 

 

893,705

 

 

 

766,824

 

Commercial & industrial

 

340,826

 

 

 

316,971

 

 

 

349,022

 

Other consumer

 

5,164

 

 

 

1,611

 

 

 

1,528

 

Total loans held for investment

 

1,770,727

 

 

 

1,627,004

 

 

 

1,504,748

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(15,136

)

 

 

(13,534

)

 

 

(11,657

)

Total loans held for investment, net

 

1,755,591

 

 

 

1,613,470

 

 

 

1,493,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted stock at cost

 

14,487

 

 

 

14,464

 

 

 

12,493

 

Premises and equipment

 

19,691

 

 

 

19,577

 

 

 

19,639

 

Right of use asset

 

8,606

 

 

 

8,330

 

 

 

8,069

 

Goodwill

 

36,784

 

 

 

36,784

 

 

 

36,784

 

Core deposit intangible

 

1,824

 

 

 

1,923

 

 

 

2,022

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

37,531

 

 

 

37,471

 

 

 

37,849

 

Deferred taxes, net

 

10,380

 

 

 

7,513

 

 

 

5,069

 

Accrued interest and other assets

 

11,005

 

 

 

9,881

 

 

 

9,277

 

Total Assets

$

2,319,067

 

 

$

2,297,856

 

 

$

2,259,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,056,790

 

 

$

1,032,133

 

 

$

986,935

 

Interest bearing NOW accounts

 

223,611

 

 

 

195,812

 

 

 

193,525

 

Money market and savings accounts

 

665,844

 

 

 

692,948

 

 

 

690,348

 

Time deposits

 

83,988

 

 

 

92,025

 

 

 

102,290

 

Total deposits

 

2,030,233

 

 

 

2,012,918

 

 

 

1,973,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

17,723

 

 

 

20,440

 

 

 

20,409

 

Operating lease liability

 

9,645

 

 

 

9,233

 

 

 

9,002

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

16,135

 

 

 

8,504

 

 

 

10,829

 

Total liabilities

 

2,073,736

 

 

 

2,051,095

 

 

 

2,013,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

245,331

 

 

 

246,761

 

 

 

246,528

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,319,067

 

 

$

2,297,856

 

 

$

2,259,866

 

 

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

($ in thousands except share and per share data)

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

19,947

 

 

$

17,731

 

$

15,957

 

 

$

37,678

 

$

29,271

 

Interest on debt securities

 

801

 

 

 

330

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

1,131

 

 

 

232

 

Interest and dividends from other institutions

 

836

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

214

 

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

376

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

21,584

 

 

 

18,485

 

 

 

16,278

 

 

 

40,069

 

 

 

29,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts

 

264

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

546

 

 

 

704

 

Interest on time deposits

 

81

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

446

 

Interest on borrowings

 

303

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

301

 

 

 

613

 

 

 

679

 

Total interest expense

 

648

 

 

 

690

 

 

 

867

 

 

 

1,338

 

 

 

1,829

 

Net interest income

 

20,936

 

 

 

17,795

 

 

 

15,411

 

 

 

38,731

 

 

 

28,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

1,650

 

 

 

1,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

19,286

 

 

 

15,945

 

 

 

15,411

 

 

 

35,231

 

 

 

28,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

 

385

 

 

 

487

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

724

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

767

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

920

 

Bank owned life insurance income

 

215

 

 

 

832

 

 

 

299

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

402

 

Servicing and related income on loans

 

25

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

61

 

Gain on sale of debt securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

Loss on sale, disposal of fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Other charges and fees

 

134

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

144

 

Total noninterest income

 

1,526

 

 

 

1,603

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

3,129

 

 

 

2,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

9,361

 

 

 

10,196

 

 

 

10,597

 

 

 

19,557

 

 

 

17,973

 

Occupancy and equipment expenses

 

1,732

 

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

3,142

 

 

 

2,651

 

Data processing

 

1,092

 

 

 

1,420

 

 

 

803

 

 

 

2,512

 

 

 

1,562

 

Legal, audit and professional

 

608

 

 

 

617

 

 

 

299

 

 

 

1,225

 

 

 

670

 

Regulatory assessments

 

421

 

 

 

339

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

760

 

 

 

272

 

Director and shareholder expenses

 

221

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

288

 

Merger and related expenses

 

544

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

1,068

 

 

 

1,063

 

Core deposit intangible amortization

 

99

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

177

 

Loss contingency

 

6,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

1,276

 

 

 

752

 

 

 

698

 

 

 

2,028

 

 

 

1,338

 

Total noninterest expense

 

21,854

 

 

 

15,552

 

 

 

14,816

 

 

 

37,406

 

 

 

25,994

 

(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense

 

(1,042

)

 

 

1,996

 

 

 

2,349

 

 

 

954

 

 

 

4,358

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(306

)

 

 

550

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

244

 

 

 

527

 

Net (loss) income

$

(736

)

 

$

1,446

 

 

$

2,400

 

 

$

710

 

 

$

3,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share - basic

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.29

 

Net (loss) income per share - diluted

$

(0.04

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.28

 

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$

608

 

 

$

3,846

 

 

$

2,349

 

 

$

4,454

 

 

$

4,358

 

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$

7,652

 

 

$

4,370

 

 

$

3,255

 

 

$

12,022

 

 

$

5,421

 

(1)

Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

 

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

Assets

($ in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans-non-PPP loans

$

1,679,902

 

$

19,668

 

4.70

%

 

$

1,496,375

 

$

16,409

 

4.45

%

 

$

928,987

 

$

11,587

 

5.00

%

Total loans-PPP loans

 

9,072

 

 

279

 

12.34

%

 

 

34,867

 

 

1,322

 

15.38

%

 

 

458,145

 

 

4,370

 

3.83

%

Total loans

 

1,688,974

 

 

19,947

 

4.74

%

 

 

1,531,242

 

 

17,731

 

4.70

%

 

 

1,387,132

 

 

15,957

 

4.61

%

Debt securities

 

156,602

 

 

801

 

2.05

%

 

 

87,472

 

 

330

 

1.53

%

 

 

23,513

 

 

107

 

1.83

%

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

246,506

 

 

439

 

0.71

%

 

 

463,977

 

 

193

 

0.17

%

 

 

229,259

 

 

56

 

0.10

%

Fed fund sold/resale agreements

 

64,004

 

 

144

 

0.90

%

 

 

23,822

 

 

11

 

0.19

%

 

 

13,423

 

 

3

 

0.09

%

Restricted stock investments and other bank stock

 

14,914

 

 

253

 

6.80

%

 

 

14,009

 

 

220

 

6.37

%

 

 

11,058

 

 

155

 

5.62

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

2,171,000

 

 

21,584

 

3.99

%

 

 

2,120,522

 

 

18,485

 

3.54

%

 

 

1,664,385

 

 

16,278

 

3.92

%

Total non-interest-earning assets

 

137,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

139,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

80,896

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,308,829

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,259,801

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,745,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing NOW accounts

$

211,663

 

$

56

 

0.11

%

 

$

190,530

 

$

81

 

0.17

%

 

$

131,622

 

$

49

 

0.15

%

Money market and savings accounts

 

669,183

 

 

208

 

0.12

%

 

 

694,155

 

 

201

 

0.12

%

 

 

563,898

 

 

313

 

0.22

%

Time deposits

 

87,176

 

 

81

 

0.37

%

 

 

97,030

 

 

98

 

0.41

%

 

 

105,767

 

 

204

 

0.77

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

968,022

 

 

345

 

0.14

%

 

 

981,715

 

 

380

 

0.16

%

 

 

801,287

 

 

566

 

0.28

%

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

4,121

 

 

 

%

Subordinated debt

 

17,711

 

 

271

 

6.14

%

 

 

17,688

 

 

272

 

6.24

%

 

 

17,616

 

 

271

 

6.17

%

TruPS

 

2,262

 

 

32

 

5.67

%

 

 

2,737

 

 

38

 

5.63

%

 

 

2,714

 

 

30

 

4.43

%

Total borrowings

 

19,973

 

 

303

 

6.08

%

 

 

20,425

 

 

310

 

6.16

%

 

 

24,451

 

 

301

 

4.94

%

Total Interest-bearing liabilities

 

987,995

 

 

648

 

0.26

%

 

 

1,002,140

 

 

690

 

0.28

%

 

 

825,738

 

 

867

 

0.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits (1)

 

1,053,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

990,185

 

 

 

 

 

 

727,729

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

18,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,230

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

248,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

247,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

173,584

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,308,829

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,259,801

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,745,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

3.72

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.50

%

Net interest income and margin

 

 

$

20,936

 

3.87

%

 

 

 

$

17,795

 

3.40

%

 

 

 

$

15,411

 

3.71

%

Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans

 

 

$

20,657

 

3.83

%

 

 

 

$

16,473

 

3.20

%

 

 

 

$

11,041

 

3.67

%

Cost of deposits

 

 

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.15

%

Cost of funds

 

 

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.22

%

(1)

Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 52.1%, 50.21% and 47.59% of average total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

 

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

Assets

($ in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans-non-PPP loans

$

1,588,645

 

$

36,077

 

4.58

%

 

$

890,492

 

$

21,540

 

4.88

%

Total loans-PPP loans

 

21,898

 

 

1,601

 

14.74

%

 

 

464,236

 

 

7,731

 

3.36

%

Total loans

 

1,610,543

 

 

37,678

 

4.72

%

 

 

1,354,728

 

 

29,271

 

4.36

%

Debt securities

 

122,228

 

 

1,131

 

1.87

%

 

 

24,024

 

 

232

 

1.95

%

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

354,641

 

 

633

 

0.36

%

 

 

187,339

 

 

86

 

0.09

%

Fed fund sold/resale agreements

 

44,024

 

 

155

 

0.71

%

 

 

15,893

 

 

7

 

0.09

%

Restricted stock investments and other bank stock

 

14,464

 

 

472

 

6.58

%

 

 

10,257

 

 

283

 

5.56

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

2,145,900

 

 

40,069

 

3.77

%

 

 

1,592,241

 

 

29,879

 

3.78

%

Total non-interest-earning assets

 

138,550

 

 

 

 

 

 

81,340

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,284,450

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,673,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing NOW accounts

$

201,155

 

$

137

 

0.14

%

 

$

112,109

 

$

74

 

0.13

%

Money market and savings accounts

 

681,600

 

 

409

 

0.12

%

 

 

525,883

 

 

630

 

0.24

%

Time deposits

 

92,076

 

 

179

 

0.39

%

 

 

110,733

 

 

446

 

0.81

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

974,831

 

 

725

 

0.15

%

 

 

748,725

 

 

1,150

 

0.31

%

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

7,044

 

 

 

%

Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

34,584

 

 

60

 

0.35

%

Subordinated debt

 

17,700

 

 

543

 

6.19

%

 

 

17,605

 

 

541

 

6.20

%

TruPS

 

2,498

 

 

70

 

5.65

%

 

 

2,710

 

 

78

 

5.80

%

Total borrowings

 

20,198

 

 

613

 

6.12

%

 

 

61,943

 

 

679

 

2.21

%

Total Interest-bearing liabilities

 

995,029

 

 

1,338

 

0.27

%

 

 

810,668

 

 

1,829

 

0.45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits (1)

 

1,022,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

673,121

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

19,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,861

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

248,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,284,450

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,673,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

3.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.33

%

Net interest income and margin

 

 

$

38,731

 

3.64

%

 

 

 

$

28,050

 

3.55

%

Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans

 

 

$

37,130

 

3.53

%

 

 

 

$

20,319

 

3.63

%

Cost of deposits

 

 

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.16

%

Cost of funds

 

 

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

0.25

%

(1)

Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 51.2%, and 47.3% of average total deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

 

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income, (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

($ in thousands except share and per share data)

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(736

)

 

$

1,446

 

 

$

2,400

 

 

$

710

 

 

$

3,831

 

Add: After-tax merger and related expenses

 

 

383

 

 

 

387

 

 

 

767

 

 

 

770

 

 

 

878

 

Add: After-tax loss contingency

 

 

4,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,579

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

 

$

4,226

 

 

$

1,833

 

 

$

3,167

 

 

$

6,059

 

 

$

4,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

$

21,854

 

 

$

15,552

 

 

$

14,816

 

 

$

37,406

 

 

$

25,994

 

Less: Merger and related expenses

 

 

544

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

1,068

 

 

 

1,063

 

Less: Loss contingency

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

 

Adjusted noninterest expense

 

$

14,810

 

 

$

15,028

 

 

$

13,910

 

 

$

29,838

 

 

$

24,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

20,936

 

 

 

17,795

 

 

 

15,411

 

 

 

38,731

 

 

 

28,050

 

Noninterest income

 

 

1,526

 

 

 

1,603

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

3,129

 

 

 

2,302

 

Total net interest income and noninterest income

 

$

22,462

 

 

$

19,398

 

 

$

17,165

 

 

$

41,860

 

 

$

30,352

 

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

 

 

97.3

%

 

 

80.2

%

 

 

86.3

%

 

 

89.4

%

 

 

85.6

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

 

 

65.9

%

 

 

77.5

%

 

 

81.0

%

 

 

71.3

%

 

 

82.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

20,936

 

 

$

17,795

 

 

$

15,411

 

 

$

38,731

 

 

$

28,050

 

Noninterest income

 

 

1,526

 

 

 

1,603

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

3,129

 

 

 

2,302

 

Total net interest income and noninterest income

 

 

22,462

 

 

 

19,398

 

 

 

17,165

 

 

 

41,860

 

 

 

30,352

 

Less: Noninterest expense

 

 

21,854

 

 

 

15,552

 

 

 

14,816

 

 

 

37,406

 

 

 

25,994

 

Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP)

 

$

608

 

 

$

3,846

 

 

$

2,349

 

 

$

4,454

 

 

$

4,358

 

Add: Merger and related expenses

 

 

544

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

1,068

 

 

 

1,063

 

Add: Loss contingency

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP)

 

$

7,652

 

 

$

4,370

 

 

$

3,255

 

 

$

12,022

 

 

$

5,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(736

)

 

$

1,446

 

 

$

2,400

 

 

$

710

 

 

$

3,831

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

 

$

4,226

 

 

$

1,833

 

 

$

3,167

 

 

$

6,059

 

 

$

4,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

 

$

2,308,829

 

 

$

2,259,801

 

 

$

1,745,281

 

 

$

2,284,450

 

 

$

1,673,581

 

Average shareholders' equity

 

 

248,440

 

 

 

247,730

 

 

 

173,584

 

 

 

248,086

 

 

 

171,931

 

Less: Average intangible assets

 

 

38,655

 

 

 

38,760

 

 

 

21,472

 

 

 

38,707

 

 

 

21,517

 

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

209,785

 

 

$

208,970

 

 

$

152,112

 

 

$

209,379

 

 

$

150,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 