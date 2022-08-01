Southern California Bancorp Reports Continued Strong Loan Growth for the Second Quarter of 2022

─ Second quarter non-PPP organic loan growth of $153.1 million, up 9.5% from prior quarter

Southern California Bancorp ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company") BCAL, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Southern California Bancorp reported a net loss of $736 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. As a result of recent developments, including discussions regarding an anticipated comprehensive settlement relating to a legal matter (the "Anticipated Litigation Settlement"), the Company's second quarter results include an after-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense of $4.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Excluding this after-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense and merger related expenses of $383 thousand, the Company would have reported net income (non-GAAP) of $4.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

"I'm pleased to report continued strong net non-PPP loan growth of $153.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, as we continue to execute on our strategy of building Southern California's premier relationship-based business banking franchise," said Thomas Dolan, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California.

"In the second quarter of 2022 we reserved for a pre-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense of $6.5 million, which significantly impacted our results in what would have otherwise been a strong earnings quarter for the Company. After adjusting for the pre-tax loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense and pre-tax merger expenses of $544 thousand, our adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) was $7.7 million, a $3.3 million increase from $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was driven by an increase in non-PPP loan interest income, which benefited from strong loan growth, Fed funds rate increases during the first half of 2022, and an improved asset mix, the result of our deploying excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.

"Adjusted second quarter return-on-average-assets (non-GAAP) and return-on-average-equity (non-GAAP) increased to 0.73% and 6.82%, up from 0.33%, 3.00%, respectively, in the prior quarter. While increasing our revenue growth, we continued our efforts to monitor and manage our non-interest expenses. Our adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) decreased to 65.9%, from 77.5% in the prior quarter. We are very pleased with the improvement shown in our adjusted performance metrics in the second quarter and appreciate the contributions made by everyone on our team to achieve them. Our Private Banking group, added late last year, and our SBA lending group, new to the Company this year, have helped improve and diversify the Company's earnings. We believe our second quarter results are evidence of the traction our relationship-based banking strategy is getting, and we are optimistic about the future as we continue to execute on our strategy."

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million, compared to $17.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in total interest income, coupled with a $42 thousand decrease in total interest expense. During the second quarter of 2022, PPP loan interest income decreased $1.0 million, while non-PPP loan interest income increased $3.3 million, debt securities income increased $471 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions increased $412 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to a number of factors: higher average non-PPP loans from organic loan growth; a change in the interest-earning asset mix; increases in the target Fed funds rate; and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. Average interest earning assets increased $50.5 million, resulting from a $183.5 million increase in average non-PPP loans, and a $69.1 million increase in average debt securities, partially offset by a $25.8 million decrease in average PPP loans and a $217.5 million decrease in average deposits in other financial institutions. The decrease in interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to our continued efforts to maintain the low cost of interest-bearing relationship-based customer deposits.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.87%, compared with 3.40% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to a 45 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield resulting from higher market interest rates and a change in the Bank's interest-earning asset mix, coupled with a 1 basis point decrease in the cost of funds. The yield on average loans in the second quarter of 2022 was 4.74%, an increase of 4 basis points from 4.70% in the prior quarter. Average yield on non-PPP loans was 4.70% for the second quarter of 2022, up 25 basis points from 4.45% in the first quarter. Average yield on PPP loans for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 12.34%, compared to 15.38% in the prior quarter. The yield on total earning assets in the second quarter of 2022 was 3.99%, compared with 3.54% in the prior quarter.

Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2022 was 13 basis points, down from 14 basis points in the prior quarter, as the Company continues to align funding costs of the legacy Bank of Santa Clarita with those of the Bank of Southern California. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $63.4 million to $1.05 billion and represented 52.1% of total average deposits for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $990.2 million and 50.2%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The total cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2022 was 7 basis points, down from 8 basis points in the prior quarter.

Average total borrowings decreased $452 thousand to $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings was 6.08% for the second quarter of 2022, down from 6.16% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily related to strong organic loan growth. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a loan loss provision of $1.9 million. The Company's management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to COVID-19 and the concerns of an economic downturn and believes it is appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $77 thousand compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to a decrease in bank owned life insurance income of $617 thousand, and a decrease in service charges and fees on deposit accounts of $102 thousand, partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans of $718 thousand.

The $617 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance income was due primarily to income from a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2022. There was no similar income in the second quarter of 2022. The $102 thousand decrease in service charges and fees on deposit accounts was due primarily to the waiving of the analysis fee income related to the transition of core and ancillary software associated with a new account analysis system.

The $718 thousand increase in gain on sale of loans was due primarily to a higher volume of SBA 7A loans sold in the second quarter of 2022. Total loans sold during the second quarter of 2022 was $11.0 million resulting in a gain of $767 thousand, compared to total loans sold of $547 thousand in the first quarter resulting in a gain on sale of $49 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 increased $6.3 million to $21.9 million, compared to $15.6 million in the prior quarter. The increase was caused by various nonrecurring expenses, such as the aforementioned loss contingency for the Anticipated Litigation Settlement expense of $6.5 million, impairment charges related to the right-of-use asset associated with a Company lease, and a loss on an early extinguishment of debt. Also contributing to the increase in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2022 was an increase in reserve for unfunded loan commitments. Those increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits and data processing and communications.

The $835 thousand decrease in salaries and benefits was due primarily to lower salary expense resulting from a decrease in average headcount, coupled with an increase in capitalized loan origination costs primarily resulting from an increase in loan production. The $328 thousand decrease in data processing and communications was due primarily to the completion of the core system conversion for the legacy bank in March 2022 and Bank of Santa Clarita in April 2022.

The $322 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expenses was due primarily to a $136 thousand pre-tax impairment charge for the right-of-use asset. The $524 thousand increase in other expenses included $347 thousand related to a loss on an early extinguishment of debt acquired from CalWest Bancorp and $146 thousand provision for unfunded loan commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments increased $83.6 million to $500.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $416.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Income Tax

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's income tax benefit was $306 thousand, compared with income tax expense of $550 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The effective rate was 29.4% for the second quarter of 2022 and 27.6% for the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be 27%.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $2.32 billion, an increase of $21.2 million or 0.92% from March 31, 2022, and $59.2 million or 2.6% from December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to a $142.8 million increase in total loans, a $31.3 million increase in available-for-sale debt securities, and a $9.2 million increase in held-to-maturity securities, partially offset by a $164.8 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

The increase from December 31, 2021 was primarily related to a $267.9 million increase in total loans, a $70.2 million increase in available-for-sale debt securities, and a $54.1 million increase in held-to-maturity securities, partially offset by a $338.6 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $1.77 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.63 billion and $1.50 billion at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $154.1 million or 9.6%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $130 million, resulting in an outstanding organic non-PPP loan balance of $1.77 billion at June 30, 2022. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $77.0 million, construction and land development loans increased by $39.3 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $23.9 million. The PPP loan balance decreased $10.4 million to $4.8 million at June 30, 2022. There were $1.9 million in loans held for sale on the Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2022, related to the expansion of the SBA lending department, which are expected to be sold in the secondary market in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.9 million at March 31, 2022.

In the first six months of 2022, the Company's loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, had net organic growth of $319.9 million, or 22.1%, net of total loan principal payoffs of approximately $235 million. Total loans secured by real estate increased by $199.0 million, and construction and land development loans increased by $71.5 million. Total commercial and industrial loans decreased by $8.2 million, as $53.9 million in PPP loans received SBA forgiveness or pay downs.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2022 were $2.03 billion, an increase of $17.3 million and $57.1 million from March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2022 were $1.06 billion, or 52.1% of total deposits, compared to $1.03 billion and $986.9 million, or 51.3% and 50.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $655 thousand or 0.03% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million or 0.09%, and $809 thousand or 0.04% of total assets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease in the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to $431 thousand from payoffs and $707 thousand from a note sale and charge-offs.

The decrease from December 31, 2021 was due primarily to $692 thousand from payoffs, note sale and charge-offs, partially offset by $545 thousand from a downgrade of one loan.

The Company had no loans over 90 days past due that were accruing interest at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $21 thousand.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) totaled $459 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") was $15.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $13.5 million and $11.7 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The ALLL to total loans was 0.85% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.83% and 0.77% at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The ALLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans was 0.86%, 0.84% and 0.81% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $315.1 million and included a remaining net discount of $2.2 million at June 30, 2022. This discount is available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 0.70% of the net carrying value of acquired loans and 0.12% of total gross loans held for investment.

Capital

Tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2022, was $11.59, compared with $11.72 and $11.73 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The $0.13 and $0.14 decrease from March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, was primarily related to the $2.2 million and $4.5 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the fair value of available-for-sale securities, compared to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.3 million and $38 thousand at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

The Bank's leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 9.91% and 11.82%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Six Months Ended June 30

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 EARNINGS ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Net interest income $ 20,936 $ 17,795 $ 15,411 $ 38,731 $ 28,050 Provision for loan losses $ 1,650 $ 1,850 $ — $ 3,500 $ — Noninterest income $ 1,526 $ 1,603 $ 1,754 $ 3,129 $ 2,302 Noninterest expense $ 21,854 $ 15,552 $ 14,816 $ 37,406 $ 25,994 Income tax (benefit) expense $ (306 ) $ 550 $ (51 ) $ 244 $ 527 Net (loss) income $ (736 ) $ 1,446 $ 2,400 $ 710 $ 3,831 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 608 $ 3,846 $ 2,349 $ 4,454 $ 4,358 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 7,652 $ 4,370 $ 3,255 $ 12,022 $ 5,421 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.28 Ending shares outstanding 17,840,626 17,753,849 13,509,081 17,840,626 13,509,081 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (0.13 )% 0.26 % 0.55 % 0.06 % 0.46 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.73 % 0.33 % 0.73 % 0.53 % 0.57 % Return on average common equity (1.19 )% 2.37 % 5.55 % 0.58 % 4.49 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 6.82 % 3.00 % 7.32 % 4.93 % 5.52 % Yield on loans 4.74 % 4.70 % 4.61 % 4.72 % 4.36 % Yield on earning assets 3.99 % 3.54 % 3.92 % 3.77 % 3.78 % Cost of deposits 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.15 % 0.07 % 0.16 % Cost of funds 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.22 % 0.13 % 0.25 % Net interest margin 3.87 % 3.40 % 3.71 % 3.64 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio (1) 97.3 % 80.2 % 86.3 % 89.4 % 85.6 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 65.9 % 77.5 % 81.0 % 71.3 % 82.1 % As of CAPITAL June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.06 % 9.21 % 9.35 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 13.75 $ 13.90 $ 13.92 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 11.59 $ 11.72 $ 11.73 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 15,136 $ 13,534 $ 11,657 ALLL to total loans 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.77 % ALLL to total loans (excl PPP) 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.81 % Nonperforming loans $ 655 $ 1,978 $ 809 Other real estate owned $ — $ — $ — Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.04 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,772,622 $ 1,629,861 $ 1,504,748 Total assets $ 2,319,067 $ 2,297,856 $ 2,259,866 Deposits $ 2,030,233 $ 2,012,918 $ 1,973,098 Loans to deposits 87.3 % 81.0 % 76.3 % Shareholders' equity $ 245,331 $ 246,761 $ 246,528

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS ($ in thousands) Cash and due from banks $ 38,259 $ 28,733 $ 22,435 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances 203,149 377,429 557,571 Total cash and cash equivalents 241,408 406,162 580,006 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 125,757 94,488 55,567 Securities held-to-maturity, at cost 54,108 44,936 — Loans held for sale 1,895 2,857 — Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 149,169 109,843 77,629 1-4 Family Residential 145,619 116,835 133,994 Multifamily 169,409 188,039 175,751 Other commercial real estate 960,540 893,705 766,824 Commercial & industrial 340,826 316,971 349,022 Other consumer 5,164 1,611 1,528 Total loans held for investment 1,770,727 1,627,004 1,504,748 Allowance for loan losses (15,136 ) (13,534 ) (11,657 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,755,591 1,613,470 1,493,091 Restricted stock at cost 14,487 14,464 12,493 Premises and equipment 19,691 19,577 19,639 Right of use asset 8,606 8,330 8,069 Goodwill 36,784 36,784 36,784 Core deposit intangible 1,824 1,923 2,022 Bank owned life insurance 37,531 37,471 37,849 Deferred taxes, net 10,380 7,513 5,069 Accrued interest and other assets 11,005 9,881 9,277 Total Assets $ 2,319,067 $ 2,297,856 $ 2,259,866 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,056,790 $ 1,032,133 $ 986,935 Interest bearing NOW accounts 223,611 195,812 193,525 Money market and savings accounts 665,844 692,948 690,348 Time deposits 83,988 92,025 102,290 Total deposits 2,030,233 2,012,918 1,973,098 Borrowings 17,723 20,440 20,409 Operating lease liability 9,645 9,233 9,002 Accrued interest and other liabilities 16,135 8,504 10,829 Total liabilities 2,073,736 2,051,095 2,013,338 Total shareholders' equity 245,331 246,761 246,528 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,319,067 $ 2,297,856 $ 2,259,866

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 19,947 $ 17,731 $ 15,957 $ 37,678 $ 29,271 Interest on debt securities 801 330 107 1,131 232 Interest and dividends from other institutions 836 424 214 1,260 376 Total interest and dividend income 21,584 18,485 16,278 40,069 29,879 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 264 282 362 546 704 Interest on time deposits 81 98 204 179 446 Interest on borrowings 303 310 301 613 679 Total interest expense 648 690 867 1,338 1,829 Net interest income 20,936 17,795 15,411 38,731 28,050 Provision for loan losses 1,650 1,850 — 3,500 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,286 15,945 15,411 35,231 28,050 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 385 487 373 872 724 Gain on sale of loans 767 49 920 816 920 Bank owned life insurance income 215 832 299 1,047 402 Servicing and related income on loans 25 69 28 94 61 Gain on sale of debt securities — — 55 — 55 Loss on sale, disposal of fixed assets — — — — (4 ) Other charges and fees 134 166 79 300 144 Total noninterest income 1,526 1,603 1,754 3,129 2,302 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 9,361 10,196 10,597 19,557 17,973 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,732 1,410 1,128 3,142 2,651 Data processing 1,092 1,420 803 2,512 1,562 Legal, audit and professional 608 617 299 1,225 670 Regulatory assessments 421 339 148 760 272 Director and shareholder expenses 221 195 149 416 288 Merger and related expenses 544 524 906 1,068 1,063 Core deposit intangible amortization 99 99 88 198 177 Loss contingency 6,500 — — 6,500 — Other expense 1,276 752 698 2,028 1,338 Total noninterest expense 21,854 15,552 14,816 37,406 25,994 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (1,042 ) 1,996 2,349 954 4,358 Income tax (benefit) expense (306 ) 550 (51 ) 244 527 Net (loss) income $ (736 ) $ 1,446 $ 2,400 $ 710 $ 3,831 Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.28 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 608 $ 3,846 $ 2,349 $ 4,454 $ 4,358 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 7,652 $ 4,370 $ 3,255 $ 12,022 $ 5,421

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total loans-non-PPP loans $ 1,679,902 $ 19,668 4.70 % $ 1,496,375 $ 16,409 4.45 % $ 928,987 $ 11,587 5.00 % Total loans-PPP loans 9,072 279 12.34 % 34,867 1,322 15.38 % 458,145 4,370 3.83 % Total loans 1,688,974 19,947 4.74 % 1,531,242 17,731 4.70 % 1,387,132 15,957 4.61 % Debt securities 156,602 801 2.05 % 87,472 330 1.53 % 23,513 107 1.83 % Deposits in other financial institutions 246,506 439 0.71 % 463,977 193 0.17 % 229,259 56 0.10 % Fed fund sold/resale agreements 64,004 144 0.90 % 23,822 11 0.19 % 13,423 3 0.09 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 14,914 253 6.80 % 14,009 220 6.37 % 11,058 155 5.62 % Total interest-earning assets 2,171,000 21,584 3.99 % 2,120,522 18,485 3.54 % 1,664,385 16,278 3.92 % Total non-interest-earning assets 137,829 139,279 80,896 Total assets $ 2,308,829 $ 2,259,801 $ 1,745,281 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 211,663 $ 56 0.11 % $ 190,530 $ 81 0.17 % $ 131,622 $ 49 0.15 % Money market and savings accounts 669,183 208 0.12 % 694,155 201 0.12 % 563,898 313 0.22 % Time deposits 87,176 81 0.37 % 97,030 98 0.41 % 105,767 204 0.77 % Total interest-bearing deposits 968,022 345 0.14 % 981,715 380 0.16 % 801,287 566 0.28 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % — — — % 4,121 — — % Subordinated debt 17,711 271 6.14 % 17,688 272 6.24 % 17,616 271 6.17 % TruPS 2,262 32 5.67 % 2,737 38 5.63 % 2,714 30 4.43 % Total borrowings 19,973 303 6.08 % 20,425 310 6.16 % 24,451 301 4.94 % Total Interest-bearing liabilities 987,995 648 0.26 % 1,002,140 690 0.28 % 825,738 867 0.42 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (1) 1,053,615 990,185 727,729 Other liabilities 18,779 19,746 18,230 Shareholders' equity 248,440 247,730 173,584 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,308,829 $ 2,259,801 $ 1,745,281 Net interest spread 3.72 % 3.26 % 3.50 % Net interest income and margin $ 20,936 3.87 % $ 17,795 3.40 % $ 15,411 3.71 % Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans $ 20,657 3.83 % $ 16,473 3.20 % $ 11,041 3.67 % Cost of deposits 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.15 % Cost of funds 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.22 %

(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 52.1%, 50.21% and 47.59% of average total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets ($ in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Total loans-non-PPP loans $ 1,588,645 $ 36,077 4.58 % $ 890,492 $ 21,540 4.88 % Total loans-PPP loans 21,898 1,601 14.74 % 464,236 7,731 3.36 % Total loans 1,610,543 37,678 4.72 % 1,354,728 29,271 4.36 % Debt securities 122,228 1,131 1.87 % 24,024 232 1.95 % Deposits in other financial institutions 354,641 633 0.36 % 187,339 86 0.09 % Fed fund sold/resale agreements 44,024 155 0.71 % 15,893 7 0.09 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 14,464 472 6.58 % 10,257 283 5.56 % Total interest-earning assets 2,145,900 40,069 3.77 % 1,592,241 29,879 3.78 % Total non-interest-earning assets 138,550 81,340 Total assets $ 2,284,450 $ 1,673,581 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 201,155 $ 137 0.14 % $ 112,109 $ 74 0.13 % Money market and savings accounts 681,600 409 0.12 % 525,883 630 0.24 % Time deposits 92,076 179 0.39 % 110,733 446 0.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits 974,831 725 0.15 % 748,725 1,150 0.31 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % 7,044 — — % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility — — — % 34,584 60 0.35 % Subordinated debt 17,700 543 6.19 % 17,605 541 6.20 % TruPS 2,498 70 5.65 % 2,710 78 5.80 % Total borrowings 20,198 613 6.12 % 61,943 679 2.21 % Total Interest-bearing liabilities 995,029 1,338 0.27 % 810,668 1,829 0.45 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (1) 1,022,075 673,121 Other liabilities 19,260 17,861 Shareholders' equity 248,086 171,931 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,284,450 $ 1,673,581 Net interest spread 3.50 % 3.33 % Net interest income and margin $ 38,731 3.64 % $ 28,050 3.55 % Net interest income and margin excluding PPP loans $ 37,130 3.53 % $ 20,319 3.63 % Cost of deposits 0.07 % 0.16 % Cost of funds 0.13 % 0.25 %

(1) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 51.2%, and 47.3% of average total deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income, (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.