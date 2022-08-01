S-NET Communications Launches AI-Powered Omnichannel Customer Experience Solution to Help Businesses Engage with Clients with Less Resources

S-NET Communications, a leader in cloud-based business communications and networking services, today announced the launch of S-NET Engage, a comprehensive, multi-flow contact center solution that helps companies deliver seamless, automated, and personalized customer experience journeys across channels including voice, SMS, email, web chat, fax, and Facebook, with additional channels planned to be introduced later this year.

In a market where customer service is the number one driver of brand loyalty, seamless, multichannel customer communications have gone from being appreciated to being largely expected. But as many businesses continue to struggle with talent shortages, meeting continuously increasing client expectations is more challenging than ever before. S-NET Engage Contact Center empowers businesses of all sizes to deliver streamlined and personalized customer experiences using best-in-class AI to create automated, scalable customer journeys and relieves the burden on customer service staff.

"Customer expectations have been significantly shaped by the advanced AI that large corporations use to optimize each client interaction," said Alex Fayn, S-NET CEO. "Customers today expect the same personalization from every brand, and they expect business to meet them on their preferred channels of communication. An omnichannel contact center solution powered by leading-edge AI gives organizations large and small the tools to deliver the same enterprise-grade, solution-centered customer care, whether they have a large call center or just a couple of customer service reps on their team."

S-NET Engage offers productivity solutions and conversational platforms that will greatly increase customer satisfaction for organizations by streamlining the customer experience through self-service solutions, live agent engagements, inter-agent collaboration tools, and business process automation. In addition, its advanced AI engine and sentiment analysis capabilities enable organizations to automate their customer's journey and intelligently connect each client to the virtual or live agent with the best skills, experience, and capacity to handle their case. With a 360 view of each customer, S-NET Engage empowers customer service teams to personalize every customer touchpoint across all channels.

S-NET Engage also simplifies workload management within the customer service team through unified queues, customer history records and advanced reporting. With AI-powered self-serve solutions and automations, it shortens support times, increases agent productivity, and elevates the customer service team, empowering organizations to boost customer loyalty and reduce churn.

Learn more about S-NET Engage at https://www.snetconnect.com/services/s-net-engage/.

About S-NET Communications

Founded by industry veterans Alex Fayn and Eugene Likhovid in 2006, S-NET Communications has grown from a regional telecommunications provider to serving thousands of businesses nation-wide. Large enough to deliver robust, state-of-the-art cloud communications and networking solutions, but small enough to provide each client with personalized customer support, S-NET continues to maintain a client retention rate of 99%. Business services include Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Secure SD-WAN, Unified Threat Management, Managed IT Services and more. For more information, visit https://www.snetconnect.com/.

