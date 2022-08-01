S-NET Communications Launches AI-Powered Omnichannel Customer Experience Solution to Help Businesses Engage with Clients with Less Resources

S-NET Communications, a leader in cloud-based business communications and networking services, today announced the launch of S-NET Engage, a comprehensive, multi-flow contact center solution that helps companies deliver seamless, automated, and personalized customer experience journeys across channels including voice, SMS, email, web chat, fax, and Facebook, with additional channels planned to be introduced later this year.
In a market where customer service is the number one driver of brand loyalty, seamless, multichannel customer communications have gone from being appreciated to being largely expected. But as many businesses continue to struggle with talent shortages, meeting continuously increasing client expectations is more challenging than ever before. S-NET Engage Contact Center empowers businesses of all sizes to deliver streamlined and personalized customer experiences using best-in-class AI to create automated, scalable customer journeys and relieves the burden on customer service staff.
"Customer expectations have been significantly shaped by the advanced AI that large corporations use to optimize each client interaction," said Alex Fayn, S-NET CEO. "Customers today expect the same personalization from every brand, and they expect business to meet them on their preferred channels of communication. An omnichannel contact center solution powered by leading-edge AI gives organizations large and small the tools to deliver the same enterprise-grade, solution-centered customer care, whether they have a large call center or just a couple of customer service reps on their team."
S-NET Engage offers productivity solutions and conversational platforms that will greatly increase customer satisfaction for organizations by streamlining the customer experience through self-service solutions, live agent engagements, inter-agent collaboration tools, and business process automation. In addition, its advanced AI engine and sentiment analysis capabilities enable organizations to automate their customer's journey and intelligently connect each client to the virtual or live agent with the best skills, experience, and capacity to handle their case. With a 360 view of each customer, S-NET Engage empowers customer service teams to personalize every customer touchpoint across all channels.
S-NET Engage also simplifies workload management within the customer service team through unified queues, customer history records and advanced reporting. With AI-powered self-serve solutions and automations, it shortens support times, increases agent productivity, and elevates the customer service team, empowering organizations to boost customer loyalty and reduce churn.
Learn more about S-NET Engage at https://www.snetconnect.com/services/s-net-engage/.
About S-NET Communications
Founded by industry veterans Alex Fayn and Eugene Likhovid in 2006, S-NET Communications has grown from a regional telecommunications provider to serving thousands of businesses nation-wide. Large enough to deliver robust, state-of-the-art cloud communications and networking solutions, but small enough to provide each client with personalized customer support, S-NET continues to maintain a client retention rate of 99%. Business services include Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Secure SD-WAN, Unified Threat Management, Managed IT Services and more. For more information, visit https://www.snetconnect.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005188/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.