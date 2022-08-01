Zevia Announces Expansion of Leadership Team, Appoints Greig DeBow as Chief Commercial Officer

Zevia PBC ("Zevia" or the "Company") ZVIA, the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced the appointment of Greig P. DeBow, Jr. to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, effective today.

Mr. DeBow brings over 25 years of experience in the beverage and consumer-packaged goods industries to Zevia's management team, with a strong track record of leading commercial strategy to fuel revenue growth and profitability. He is responsible for driving market development in support of profitable growth for the Zevia brand through leadership across Retail Sales, eCommerce, Business Insights/Category Management and Route-to-Market and will report to Amy Taylor, President and CEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greig as Zevia's Chief Commercial Officer," said Amy Taylor, President and CEO of Zevia. "Greig brings decades of deeply relevant experience, which is essential as we sharpen our go-to-market strategy, strengthen our business partnerships at retail and drive channel and geographic expansion. He is a well-respected industry leader and expert who is well-equipped to drive immediate impact and provide critical strategic input on our long-term growth plan. I look forward to partnering with Greig along with the rest of the leadership team as we continue to strengthen the brand, drive profitable growth and realize our mission centered around global health."

Most recently, DeBow was the Senior Vice President of Sales at Jack Link's Protein Snacks, the number one meat snack provider worldwide, where he contributed to building a highly profitable category-leading brand. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Sales & Distribution at Danone North America, where he was responsible for the Convenience, Dollar, Discount, Drug, Export, and Distribution teams across four brand units with a $510 million revenue base. Prior to Danone, DeBow held a variety of roles at Pabst Brewing Company from 2015 to 2019, including as Executive Vice President of National Accounts. Over the course of his career, DeBow also gained commercial leadership experience at PepsiCo, Red Bull North America and Standard Beverage Corporation. He received his BBA in Marketing and Business from Texas A&M University.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2022, Zevia® beverages are distributed in more than 31,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels. For more information, please visit www.zevia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to our filings with the SEC for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

