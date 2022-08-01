Qumu Sets Second Quarter Conference Call for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Qumu Corporation QUMU, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results for the second quarter will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Conference call registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb213b80569034b4e953e038a9d64a33f
Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://ir.qumu.com. The webcast will be archived on Qumu's website for one year.
About Qumu
Qumu QUMU is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. The Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive human engagement, increase access to and insights from video use, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
