Joe Farhat Joins Great Hill Partners as Director of Technology

Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, today announced that Joe Farhat has joined as Director of Technology. He will join the firm's Growth Team, which focuses on providing the strategic resources and guidance needed to enhance the growth trajectories of our portfolio companies. In this role, Mr. Farhat will be responsible for partnering with Great Hill's investment team and portfolio company leaders to innovate and scale through Cloud, Data, Analytics, AI, and Security transformation initiatives that create value, reduce risk, and drive success in R&D, product management, and corporate IT.

Mr. Farhat is a technology industry veteran with over 25 years of experience advising, leading and transforming technology organizations with a focus on solution development, cloud delivery, cybersecurity, acquisition diligence and integration. Mr. Farhat has previously advised the leadership teams of several current and prior Great Hill portfolio companies including Clearwave, Labor First, MineralTree, Vatica Health and ParetoHealth.

"Joe has been a terrific partner to Great Hill over the past several years, offering invaluable diligence and thoughtful advice to our firm and portfolio companies," said Mark Taber, Managing Director. "His strategic insights, extensive network of relationships and decades of experience working across the technology sector have already helped enhance our portfolio's growth to-date, and we are confident he will continue to drive our success in the years to come. As a firm, we are proud to have a strong team and the capabilities to help CEOs and boards navigate the rapidly changing and increasingly complex technology landscape."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to officially join Great Hill as Director of Technology," said Mr. Farhat. "I've had the privilege of working closely with the Great Hill team over the years and have seen firsthand how the firm's unique approach and experienced team help innovative companies achieve their full potentials. I'm eager to get started in this new role and help create value for the firm and its portfolio companies."

Mr. Farhat previously served as a Senior Vice President at PTC Cloud and as a Vice President of Mobile Cloud Services and Operations at Nuance Communications. He began his career at Lockheed Martin as a software engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Great Hill is an active cloud-based technology and SaaS private equity investor having completed more than 40 investments in these areas.

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. Over the past two decades, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked #5 in the 2021 HEC - DowJones Private Equity Performance Ranking, which evaluated fund performance of 517 leading private equity firms between 2008 – 2017. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

