Bosch Thermotechnology Introduces New Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) Light

Bosch's new, extremely quiet IDS Light is the only 15-SEER inverter condenser solution on the market

Bosch Thermotechnology, a leading global source of high-quality heating, cooling, and hot water systems, is pleased to introduce a new addition to its Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) family: IDS Light. Coming to market this summer, the new solution features state-of-the-art technology to precisely match the constantly changing heating and cooling needs of residential applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005110/en/

The new, extremely quiet IDS Light from Bosch Thermotechnology is the only 15-SEER inverter condenser solution on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Bosch Thermotechnology is thrilled to extend our lineup of IDS products with the unveiling of our new IDS Light this year," says Katelyn Woodling, Manager of Product Management for Bosch Thermotechnology North America. "The new IDS Light is a game-changing solution for the industry, offering Bosch's inverter compressor technology in a product in the below 16 SEER market at an unbeatable price. It's a win-win for both homeowners and contractors."

With the debut of the new IDS Light, Bosch brings the consistency and comfort of inverter technology to a 15-SEER product. As the only 15-SEER inverter condenser solution on the market, IDS Light delivers the steady energy use and minimal noise expected of an IDS system at a price point customers will love. IDS Light combines the efficient and reliable BOVA15 outdoor inverter condensing section with the robust BVA15 fixed-speed air handler for a simple and cost-effective solution.

While conventional heat pumps frequently cycle on and off resulting in temperature fluctuations, the new IDS Light's inverter-driven heat pump self-adjusts, providing the ultimate comfort with consistent room temperature. Its boosted compressor speed allows for quicker, smoother and more efficient heating and cooling, with a modulating inverter system that delivers only the amount of hot or cool needed to achieve a desired temperature. The high-efficiency variable capacity inverter compressor in the Bosch BOVA15 can adjust to any speed between 33 percent and 110 percent (in 1 percent increments), to perfectly cool and heat your home using minimal energy for maximum comfort. The condensing units come standard with an electronic expansion valve (EEV) to ensure proper refrigerant flow during all conditions to optimize the unit's operation to the highest efficiency possible. The direct-drive fan blades provide vortex suppression to reduce the sound of airflow exiting the condensing section, which results in sound levels as low as 59 dBA.

Further, IDS Light utilizes Bosch's BVA15 air handler with foil-faced insulation material to decrease energy loss and condensation, which accommodates electric heat with no modification to the galvanized steel cabinet. Its fully aluminum coil produces excellent heat transfer, efficiency, and humidity removal, with higher durability and a lower chance of refrigerant leakage compared to typical copper coils. The IDS Light outdoor unit is available in 24k, 36k and 60k BTU capacity.

IDS Light will be available to the market by end of summer 2022. For more information about Bosch Thermotechnology, visit https://www.bosch-climate.us/.

About Bosch Thermotechnology Corp.

Bosch Thermotechnology Corp. is a leading source of high quality heating, cooling and hot water systems. The Company offers Bosch tankless, point-of-use and electric water heaters, Bosch and Buderus floor-standing and wall-hung boilers, Bosch and FHP water-source, geothermal and air-source heat pump systems, as well as controls and accessories for every product line. Bosch Thermotechnology is committed to reinventing energy efficiency by offering smart products that work together as integrated systems that enhance quality of life in an ultra-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

Bosch strives to bring the most energy-efficient and environmentally responsible products to global consumers. In delivering the best products at affordable prices to our markets, Bosch has established multiple collaborations and joint ventures on a global scale to bring the latest technologies to North America. All global manufacturing facilities must adhere to stringent quality standards in order to provide the trusted Bosch brand.

For more information, visit www.boschheatingandcooling.com

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs nearly 35,500 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2021. In 2021, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,600 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2021). The company generated sales of 78.7 billion euros in 2021. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 76,100 associates in research and development, of which more than 38,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1830

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005110/en/