NextFlex Announces New Affiliated Missouri "Node" to Support Growing Flexible Hybrid Electronics Community

Node to provide regional supply chain support and catalyze flexible and additive electronics development and commercialization

NextFlex®, America's Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Manufacturing Institute, today announced the formation of a new Institute Node in Missouri aimed to increase the volume, pace and coordination of FHE development. The new Node joins two previously established Nodes in New York and Massachusetts, demonstrating the momentum in FHE adoption across the nation.

Nodes are designed to foster collaboration and benefit NextFlex members by providing access to facilities, equipment and infrastructure to fast-track FHE design, development and manufacturing adoption. The Nodes support the national NextFlex mission to facilitate FHE technology innovation, accelerate the development of the manufacturing workforce and promote sustainable advanced manufacturing ecosystems in the U.S. The new Node will have a representative seat on the NextFlex Governing Council.

"We see Missouri as a key gateway to the Midwest, an important area of the country to involve in national FHE development," said Malcolm Thompson, executive director of NextFlex. "Through support of Missouri-based educators and companies, this Node will become a key player in securing interest, facilities and workforce to further develop the U.S.'s growing advanced manufacturing industry and to spearhead domestic electronics innovation."

The NextFlex Missouri Node, led by the Jordan Valley Innovation Center at Missouri State University, will leverage the momentum and support of the state of Missouri and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Technology Alliance. In its recently passed budget, the state of Missouri has dedicated funding to help onshore advanced manufacturing in the state, including semiconductor manufacturing.

"The Jordan Valley Innovation Center is leading force in technology development focused on collaborative cutting edge R&D in nanotechnology, bio-materials, and other advanced technologies including semiconductor packaging," said Matthew Curry, Director of the Center for Applied Science and Engineering, Jordan Valley Innovation Center. "Being part of the NextFlex national network greatly enhances our ability to attract new capabilities and partners to JVIC. We are pleased to be part of this exciting technology community and bring emphasis to technology opportunities in Missouri."

"With the Missouri Chamber Technology Alliance and supportive state government leadership, Missouri is ready to be a thriving hub for the development and advanced manufacturing of semiconductors," said Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "We welcome the expansion of NextFlex into Missouri as we unite the business community around this incredible opportunity for growth. This is a transformative moment for Missouri that has the potential to ripple across our economy for decades to come."

Priority technology areas of focus for the NextFlex Missouri Node include advanced semiconductor packaging, flexible electronics, environmental sensors, and automotive and defense applications. Strong support for workforce development activities, including mutual support for state-led programs, will also be a major focus for the new Node. The Node will accelerate competitiveness of the regional FHE supply chain and complement the NextFlex Technology Hub in San Jose, California.

About NextFlex

NextFlex is a DoD-sponsored Manufacturing Innovation Institute funded by Air Force Research Laboratory Cooperative Agreement numbers FA8650-15-2-5402 and FA8650-20-2-5506. NextFlex is a consortium of companies, academic institutions, non-profits and state, local and federal governments with a shared goal of advancing U.S. manufacturing of FHE. Since its formation in 2015, NextFlex's elite team of thought leaders, educators, problem solvers and manufacturers have come together to collectively facilitate innovation, narrow the manufacturing workforce gap, and promote sustainable manufacturing ecosystems. For more information, visit www.nextflex.us and follow NextFlex on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE)

Hybrid Electronics are driving the next generation of electronics by providing PCB manufacturers and heterogenous packaging experts novel solutions such as the advanced additive hybrid electronic systems we are creating. FHE gives everyday products the power of silicon ICs by combining them with new and unique low-cost and environmentally friendly additive printing processes and new materials. The result is fast time to market, lightweight, low-cost, and highly efficient smart products that can be flexible, conformable, and stretchable with innumerable uses for consumer, commercial and military applications.

About Missouri State University

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

The Missouri State University Jordan Valley Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art facility to conduct cutting edge research and development within a collaborative public-private environment.

