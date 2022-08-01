ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA, a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that management will be participating in the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference being held August 15-16, 2022. Management will host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors. To request a meeting, please contact Needham or Yvonne Briggs of LHA at ybriggs@lhai.com.
About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 500,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.
