AnHeart Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Shuanglian (Lian) Li as Chief Medical Officer (US)

AnHeart Therapeutics ("AnHeart"), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel precision oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Shuanglian (Lian) Li, M.D., Ph.D., as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (US). In this role, Dr. Li will oversee and direct all U.S.-based clinical programs.

Dr. Li is an accomplished clinical development physician with over 15 years of drug development experience from preclinical drug safety to late-stage drug development and post-marketing clinical research. Her clinical development expertise has specialized in precision medicine and adoptive cellular therapy.

Prior to joining AnHeart, Dr. Li was SVP, Clinical Development at Ansun Biopharma, where she led and drove the overall clinical development strategy of the company's oncology pipeline and clinical development plan. She also led clinical and regulatory strategy as Head of Clinical Development at Skyline Therapeutics, a gene therapy company headquartered in Shanghai.

Dr. Li was also the Global Clinical Lead for mobocertinib, a first-in-class EGFR inhibitor that targeted EGFR exon 20 insertions, at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Prior to its acquisition by Takeda, Dr. Li was Medical Director at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals and the medical lead for several oncology programs. Dr. Li has held various positions with increasing responsibilities at Biogen, Pfizer and Sugen.

"We're delighted to welcome Dr. Li to AnHeart Therapeutics. She brings more than 15 years of experience leading high-performing teams in clinical development, and has a proven track record of success with multiple FDA approvals in oncology," said Junyuan (Jerry) Wang, Ph.D. CEO & Co-Founder, AnHeart Therapeutics. "Dr. Li is precisely the type of high-quality individual we are recruiting as we grow our company. She will be an invaluable asset to AnHeart and our leadership team as we advance our clinical pipeline focused on ROS1-directed therapeutics."

"I am excited to join AnHeart at such a dynamic time. The company is developing multiple cancer therapies including lead asset taletrectinib targeting ROS1-fusion and resistant mutations. AnHeart's mission to transform the lives of cancer patients with breakthrough medicines and exciting programs attracted me to the role, and I look forward to working with the management and scientific teams to bring innovative therapies to cancer patients," said Dr. Li.

Dr. Li received her Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences & Pharmacogenomics, from the University of California, San Francisco and an M.D. from Beijing Medical University. She also obtained an M.S. in Pharmacology & Toxicology from the University of Mississippi.

ABOUT ANHEART THERAPEUTICS

AnHeart Therapeutics ("AnHeart") is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical group company developing a broad pipeline of novel or next-generation precision oncology therapeutics with high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, taletrectinib, is a potential best-in-class next-generation ROS1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2 trials for the first-line TKI-naïve and second-line TKI-pre-treated patients with ROS1 fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The Company's pipeline also includes AB-218, a mIDH1 inhibitor in Phase 2 trials with good brain penetration for multiple solid tumors with mIDH1 mutations and AB-329, an AXL inhibitor in Phase 1 studies to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor or chemotherapies in NSCLC or other solid tumors. The Company operates from offices in the US and China. For more information, please visit https://www.anhearttherapeutics.com/.

