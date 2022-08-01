Blade Therapeutics to Participate in "Drug Development in Pulmonary Medicine" Panel Discussion at 2022 BTIG Biotechnology Conference

Blade Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Wendye Robbins, M.D., president and CEO, will participate in the "Drug Development in Pulmonary Medicine: Emerging Trends and a Review of the Unmet Need" panel discussion on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 1:00 pm (ET), during the 2022 BTIG Biotechnology Conference, August 8 – 9, in New York City. Blade's lead investigational medicine is cudetaxestat, a non-competitive autotaxin inhibitor with direct anti-fibrotic activity and differentiating characteristics that is expected to enter a planned phase 2 clinical trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
This conference is being hosted by BTIG, a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research, and related brokerage services. BTIG's Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, digital assets, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate, and technology sectors. To join the conference, email info@btig.com.
About Blade Therapeutics
Blade Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating, incurable fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company has deep expertise in novel biological pathways – including autotaxin / LPA and calpain biology – that are foundational to cell- and tissue-damage responses associated with fibrosis and neurodegeneration. Blade's focused approach offers the potential to produce disease-modifying, life-saving therapies. Blade expects to advance a differentiated pipeline of oral, small-molecule therapies that include a non-competitive autotaxin inhibitor and an inhibitor of dimeric calpains. Visit www.blademed.com for more information and follow Blade on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005047/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.