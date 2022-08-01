BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance.

The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed under the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website at https://investors.bjs.com and will remain available for one year.

Participants may also dial (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 989079. A telephonic replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week and can be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 or (866) 813-9403 and referencing conference ID 844786.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 229 clubs and 160 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

