Wejo and RoadMedic® Partner to Deliver RTTI™ Real-Time Traffic Data for Next-Generation 9-1-1 First Responders

Wejo RTTI™ will provide 9-1-1 first responders access to real-time comprehensive traffic data from millions of connected vehicles through Roadside Telematics Corp's RoadMedic® Next-Generation 9-1-1 Intelligent Crash Data Ecosystem.

Wejo Group Limited WEJO, a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced that Roadside Telematics Corp. (RTC), the world's leading provider of contextual vehicular emergency data, has agreed to work towards deployment of Wejo RTTI (Real-Time Traffic Intelligence) to provide 9-1-1 first responders and emergency roadside assistance providers with access to real-time comprehensive traffic data derived from millions of connected vehicles through the RoadMedic® Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Intelligent Crash Data Ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005044/en/

RTTI is a Real-Time Traffic Intelligence solution that provides critical insights via an up-to-the-minute and holistic view of traffic conditions and road safety incidents using aggregated data derived from millions of connected vehicles. First responders and emergency roadside assistance providers can utilize RTTI to find the fastest and safest route to the scene of a crash to assist the injured motorists, passengers and bystanders as quickly as possible.

RTC's patented NG9-1-1 intelligent crash data software, RoadMedic, embedded in the operating systems of connected cars and autonomous vehicles will be able to provide 9-1-1 first responders with instant crash detection combined with intelligent crash data. RTTI will serve to enhance the capabilities of this technology.

"At Wejo, we are focused on Smart Mobility for Good™ products and services and, in this case, helping first responders understand, anticipate, and respond to what is happening on roads and highways to make informed decisions about their action plans during vehicular emergencies," said Richard Barlow, Founder & CEO of Wejo. "Wejo RTTI can empower first responders and public safety officials to shape the future of emergency response and smart mobility in their cities using data-driven decision models"

RTTI offers several features, including ultra-low latency, highly granular traffic updates and accurate traffic events, real-time speeds and travel times for roads. This service enables quick detection of changing traffic conditions, identification of road closures and unexpected slowdowns situations, helping the unpredictable become more manageable.

"We welcome Wejo as our latest RoadMedic ecosystem partner. Wejo aligns with our mission to enable first responders through our groundbreaking NG9-1-1 intelligent crash data software," said Lawrence E. Williams, CEO of Roadside Telematics Corp., "During 9-1-1 emergencies, seconds matter. We expect real-time traffic data from Wejo will enable safer and faster emergency responses."

"As we continue to provide better pre-arrival information to first responders about the severity of a crash and the likelihood of severe injuries, RoadMedic plans to launch the first connected camera-based emergency takeover technology for autonomous emergency takeover situations, offering additional real-time critical insights for NG9-1-1 first responders," added Williams."

Built for any developer or mobility service provider that wishes to integrate real-time traffic into its solutions, RTTI is available via APIs and can help car/ride-sharing applications, logistics companies and other gig-economy companies improve estimated time of arrivals. It also enables the ability to implement dynamic pricing for congestion charging on routes, at tolls and in parking structures.

For more information about Wejo, visit www.wejo.com.

For more information about RoadMedic, visit www.roadmedic.com

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables Smart Mobility for GoodTM smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points collected from approximately 13 million vehicles and 76.7 billion journeys to date, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link: https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements

About Roadside Telematics Corp. (RTC)

Founded in 2001 and based in Newport Beach, CA, RTC is the world's leading provider of automotive 9-1-1 embedded software. RTC's patented intelligent crash data software, RoadMedic®, combines artificial intelligence and machine learning to process crash sensor data efficiently and securely at the car's edge with (far) less computing power, and then literally within seconds, transmit crash sensor data instantly to 9-1-1 computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems. In doing so, RTC eliminates the cost, complexity, and compliance inefficiencies that automakers would otherwise need to solve to seamlessly integrate and interface intelligent crash sensor data with 9-1-1 public safety and first responders during 9-1-1 emergencies at roadside. RoadMedic is the de facto 9-1-1 public safety industry standard that is Telematics Service Provider (TSP)-agnostic; partnering with the world's leading automakers and tier-one suppliers. For more information, visit www.roadmedic.com or connect on Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005044/en/