CloudFactory Appoints Pieter Nel CTO to Lead Data-centric AI Strategy

CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Pieter Nel has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Nel brings more than 20 years of experience, across three continents, in technology strategy and software engineering management at fast-growth technology companies. As CTO, he will lead the technology and machine learning (ML) teams, continuously evolving CloudFactory's platform as a key enabler for clients' successful AI deployments.
Nel previously served as CTO at Ocrolus, where he scaled the New York company's human-in-the-loop AI document processing product. Before Ocrolus, he was at McKinsey, advising clients on AI strategy and co-authoring several of the firm's AI research studies. Previous experience includes time with Tencent in Hong Kong and as CTO of MXit in South Africa, at the time the largest social network in Africa. He holds an MBA from MIT, where he was a Sloan Fellow, an M.Sc.Eng in machine learning from the University of Stellenbosch, and he is a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
"We're incredibly excited to have Pieter join our leadership team," said Mark Sears, CloudFactory CEO. "His depth of experience in both operating and advising AI-driven businesses makes him the perfect fit to drive our data-centric AI strategy and develop solutions that accelerate innovation for our clients."
"With machine learning code largely being a solved problem, the ML industry is shifting to focus on engineering the input training data," said Nel. "Considering all successful AI deployments include humans in the loop, CloudFactory is positioned perfectly to support clients with our experienced annotation workforce and building the infrastructure to enable human-in-the-loop AI deployments. I'm excited to join CloudFactory to build out the leading offering in this space."
About CloudFactory
CloudFactory is a global leader in combining people and technology to support the AI development lifecycle, from data curation and annotation, to quality assurance and model optimization. Their human-in-the-loop AI solutions, powered by more than 7,000 expertly trained and managed data analysts, are trusted by AI leaders at more than 700+ companies, including Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Ibotta, Expensify, and Matterport. Founded in 2010 and with offices on four continents, CloudFactory is on a mission to create economic and leadership opportunities for talented people in developing nations. For more information, visit www.cloudfactory.com
