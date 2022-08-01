FADU Technology Presents a Series of Booth Talks at Flash Memory Summit and a Keynote by CEO Jihyo Lee and Ross Stenfort of Meta

Attend our Keynote and Visit Booth 107 for FADU Talks at the end of the FMS day
FADU Technology is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced Flash controllers, customizable firmware, SSD storage technology, and Flash storage supply chain innovations to meet the ever-increasing data storage demands placed on OEM and hyperscale data centers. In the FADU Theater located in Booth 107, company technologists will present three technical papers starting at 4:30 PM on Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3. In addition, audience members are eligible to receive an appreciation gift from FADU.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005311/en/
Hear FADU CEO Jihyo Lee's Keynote on Tuesday at 1:40 PM in the Mission City Ballroom. Hear FADU executives from the U.S. and South Korea talk about their technical papers regarding SSD designs, challenges and opportunities at the FADU theater in Booth #107. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FADU Keynote with Jiyho Lee
CEO and Co-Founder of FADU
Tue 8/2 @ 1:40 PM in the Mission Ballroom
Keynote: "Challenges and Opportunities for Designing Efficient SSDs for Datacenter."
Headlining FADU's innovation discussions at Flash Memory Summit 2022 is FADU CEO Jihyo Lee, with guest Ross Stenfort, Hardware Storage Engineer at Meta, who will help kick-off the tradeshow on Tuesday, August 2. The two visionaries will deliver an early keynote discussion on the challenges Hyperscale datacenters face with SSD form factors, performance, power, standards, and FADU's perspective on how the industry can address these challenges.
FADU Talk with John Choi, Ph.D.
Chief Architect and Executive Director of FADU
Tue 8/2, Wed 8/3 @ 4:30 PM at the FADU Theater in Booth 107
Presentation: "How to design a high-performance & low-power Enterprise SSD Controller"
Enterprise-class SSD controllers have contradictory requirements: deliver both high performance and good QoS characteristics (e.g., 5-9s) but do so while consuming low power. This requirement puts a serious burden on handling high-level parallel operations very efficiently.
FADU Talk with Steve (Wonmo) Yang, Ph.D.
Hardware Team Leader at FADU
Tue 8/2, Wed 8/3 @ 5:00 PM at the FADU Theater in Booth 107
Presentation: "Challenges in implementing PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSD with low-end FR4 PCB"
SSD designers desire to continue using FR-4 based copper (called FR4 PCB) in upcoming PCIe Gen5 designs, but the challenges are significant without changing materials. This paper details FADU's analysis of simulations of signal transmission properties using low-end FR4 PCB at PCIe Gen 5.0 levels.
FADU Talk with Derek (Taeyamg) Kim
Hardware Engineer at FADU
Tue 8/2, Wed 8/3 @ 5:30 PM at the FADU Theater in Booth 107
Presentation: "Cost and time-efficient methodology to validate compatibility for the electrical and side-band digital signals of NVMe SSD"
Numerous host systems have various CPUs, chipset, manufacturer, and customer requirements, but customers require strict electrical compatibility. This paper presents a methodology by FADU to generate electrical and side-band digital signals of NVMe SSD test results on the various types of host systems.
FADU Talk with Anu Murthy
Vice President, Marketing at FADU
Tue 8/2, Wed 8/3 @ 6:00 PM at the FADU Theater in Booth 107
Presentation: "FADU Products and Storage Solutions Overview"
Learn about the volume production status of FADU's Gen4 controller and SSD solutions and the progress towards introducing the industry's first Gen5 controller and OCP SSD designs with FDP support in 2023.
To learn more about FADU's enterprise storage solutions, visit https://www.fadu.io.
About FADU Technology
FADU Technology is a fabless company developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the increasing data storage demands placed on hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud data centers. Our innovative SSD solutions are based on industry-standard specifications, designed with FADU's proprietary Flash Memory Controller architecture, and compatible with multiple industry NAND suppliers. FADU's storage designs address all aspects of Flash-based storage – very-low power, ultra-high performance, rich feature sets, solid reliability, and superior QoS. The company believes that other solutions with legacy architectures cannot meet the performance and power requirements to support real-time, cloud-based, connected applications. FADU's global team of seasoned storage architects, ASIC experts, and SSD engineers is charting the course for the industry. Learn more at https://www.fadu.io and follow FADU on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005311/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.