Cresco Labs to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2022

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2022, on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, before the market opens.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.
Event: Cresco Labs Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, August 17th, 2022
Time: 8:30am EST
Webcast: Link
Dial-in: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), +1 929-526-1599 (Other)
Access Code: 035060
Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs investor relations website.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.
