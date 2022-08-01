InHealth Technologies unveils new Day&Night™ HME

Innovative heat and moisture exchange offers comfort, convenience for laryngectomy patients

InHealth Technologies, a business unit of Freudenberg Medical, announces today the U.S. commercial launch of the Blom-Singer® Day&Night™ HME, an innovative device for people who have undergone total laryngectomy. Compatible with the entire family of InHealth products, this unique single-use heat and moisture exchange (HME) can be worn comfortably all day and all night, including at bedtime.

Patients can comfortably wear the Blom-Singer® Day&Night™ HME for up to 24 hours (Photo: Business Wire)

A total laryngectomy is a surgical procedure that removes the patient's larynx, or voice box, typically as a treatment for laryngeal cancer. Since Drs. Blom and Singer pioneered the methods of tracheoesophageal puncture and valved silicone voice prosthesis over 40 years ago, InHealth Technologies has grown to be one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of advanced voice restoration systems.

The Day&Night™ HME provides warmed, filtered, and humidified air to laryngectomy patients, reducing respiratory symptoms that can occur following the procedure. Available in packs of 30, each disposable Day&Night™ HME can be used for up to 24 hours. Like InHealth's other HMEs, it is available in both ClassicFlow® and EasyFlow® breathability models, suitable for a wide range of activity levels and lifestyles.

"This product is the latest in a long line of InHealth innovations that can improve the quality of life for laryngectomy patients," said Bethany Anke, Vice President and General Manager of InHealth Technologies.

Driven by a passion for innovation, the Product Development team at InHealth and Freudenberg Medical partnered on every aspect of the Day&Night™ HME — from product design and prototyping to mold design and manufacturing. 3D printing and design for manufacturing were employed to accelerate design iterations and cycle into production. The high-volume production of the device involves advanced injection molding with in-process visual inspection, unique robotic part handling, and automated assembly processes with tight tolerance precision.

More information on the Day&Night™ HME can be found at inhealth.com

About InHealth Technologies

InHealth Technologies®, a business unit of Freudenberg Medical, develops, manufactures, and distributes Blom-Singer® voice restoration and ENT products worldwide. Dedicated to the voice restoration market for over 40 years, the company's hallmark continues to be product design dedicated to patient health, safety, and comfort. www.InHealth.com

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices and components. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,200 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, composite catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. www.FreudenbergMedical.com

