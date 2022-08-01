InHealth Technologies unveils new Day&Night™ HME

Innovative heat and moisture exchange offers comfort, convenience for laryngectomy patients
InHealth Technologies, a business unit of Freudenberg Medical, announces today the U.S. commercial launch of the Blom-Singer® Day&Night™ HME, an innovative device for people who have undergone total laryngectomy. Compatible with the entire family of InHealth products, this unique single-use heat and moisture exchange (HME) can be worn comfortably all day and all night, including at bedtime.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005174/en/
Patients can comfortably wear the Blom-Singer® Day&Night™ HME for up to 24 hours (Photo: Business Wire)
A total laryngectomy is a surgical procedure that removes the patient's larynx, or voice box, typically as a treatment for laryngeal cancer. Since Drs. Blom and Singer pioneered the methods of tracheoesophageal puncture and valved silicone voice prosthesis over 40 years ago, InHealth Technologies has grown to be one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of advanced voice restoration systems.
The Day&Night™ HME provides warmed, filtered, and humidified air to laryngectomy patients, reducing respiratory symptoms that can occur following the procedure. Available in packs of 30, each disposable Day&Night™ HME can be used for up to 24 hours. Like InHealth's other HMEs, it is available in both ClassicFlow® and EasyFlow® breathability models, suitable for a wide range of activity levels and lifestyles.
"This product is the latest in a long line of InHealth innovations that can improve the quality of life for laryngectomy patients," said Bethany Anke, Vice President and General Manager of InHealth Technologies.
Driven by a passion for innovation, the Product Development team at InHealth and Freudenberg Medical partnered on every aspect of the Day&Night™ HME — from product design and prototyping to mold design and manufacturing. 3D printing and design for manufacturing were employed to accelerate design iterations and cycle into production. The high-volume production of the device involves advanced injection molding with in-process visual inspection, unique robotic part handling, and automated assembly processes with tight tolerance precision.
More information on the Day&Night™ HME can be found at inhealth.com
About InHealth Technologies
InHealth Technologies®, a business unit of Freudenberg Medical, develops, manufactures, and distributes Blom-Singer® voice restoration and ENT products worldwide. Dedicated to the voice restoration market for over 40 years, the company's hallmark continues to be product design dedicated to patient health, safety, and comfort. www.InHealth.com
About Freudenberg Medical
Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices and components. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,200 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, composite catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. www.FreudenbergMedical.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005174/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.