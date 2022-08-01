PureTech Founded Entity Akili Announces Phase 3 Study of Digital Treatment in Children with ADHD Begun by Shionogi in Japan

Pivotal study follows successful Phase 2 trial, which demonstrated improvements in attention function as compared to both treatment as usual and single task video game groups

PureTech Health plc PRTCPRTC)) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company noted that its Founded Entity, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. ("Akili"), a leading digital medicine company, today announced the start of a pivotal Phase 3 randomized, controlled study of SDT-001 (a version of AKL-T01 localized for Japanese language and culture), a product candidate designed to improve measures of attention in children diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder ("ADHD"). The study, conducted by Akili's partner, global pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co., Ltd. ("Shionogi"), is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the product candidate in children ages 6-17 with ADHD as a registration-enabling trial. Clinical trial sites have begun enrolling patients, and results of the study are expected in 2H2023.

This study represents the first pivotal study of Akili's video game-based cognitive treatment outside of the U.S. SDT-001 was developed specifically for use in the Japanese market, adapting Akili's AKL-T01 for Japanese language and culture. The disease agnostic proprietary technology is designed to treat impaired cognitive function, specifically attention control. Delivered through an action video game experience, this innovative technology presents specific sensory stimuli and simultaneous motor challenges designed to target and activate the neural systems that play a key role in attention function while using adaptive algorithms to personalize the treatment experience for each individual patient.

The pivotal study of SDT-001 is being conducted across multiple sites in Japan and is expected to enroll approximately 150 children ages 6-17 years diagnosed with ADHD. The study design was informed by Shionogi's successful Phase 2 study of SDT-001.

Branded and marketed as EndeavorRx® in the U.S., AKL-T01 is cleared for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark certification in Europe for use in attention and inhibitory control deficits in pediatric ADHD. Please see below for full indication and safety information.

The full text of the announcement from Akili is as follows:

Shionogi Begins Phase 3 Study in Japan of Akili's Digital Treatment in Children with ADHD

BOSTON, Mass. – August 1, 2022 – Akili Interactive ("Akili"), a leading digital medicine company, today announced the start of a pivotal Phase 3 randomized, controlled study of SDT-001 (a version of AKL-T01 localized for Japanese language and culture), a product candidate designed to improve measures of attention in children diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder ("ADHD"). The study, conducted by Akili's partner, global pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co., Ltd. ("Shionogi"), is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the product candidate in children ages 6-17 with ADHD as a registration-enabling trial. Clinical trial sites have begun enrolling patients, and results of the study are expected in 2H2023.

"ADHD has a significant impact on children and their families in Asia, and caregivers and health care providers are looking for innovative non-drug treatment options. Following our successful Phase 2 study of SDT-001, we are excited to advance Akili's product candidate through the clinical process to potentially help the millions of children living in Japan with ADHD," said Takeki Uehara, Corporate Officer, Senior Vice President, Drug Development and Regulatory Science Division of Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

"We are thankful to our partners at Shionogi who share our commitment to patients and have initiated this pivotal study ahead of schedule," said Anil S. Jina M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Akili. "This trial is an important step towards our goal to help all eligible children with ADHD across the globe, irrespective of their language, culture, or geographic location."

The pivotal study of SDT-001 is being conducted across multiple sites in Japan and is expected to enroll approximately 150 children ages 6-17 years diagnosed with ADHD. The study design was informed by Shionogi's successful Phase 2 study of SDT-001. It consists of two parts, a comparison part and a repetition part.

Comparison part: Qualifying participants are randomized to either 1) receive SDT-001 in addition to treatment as usual ("TAU"), consisting of psychoeducation and environmental support, or 2) continue TAU.

Repetition part: After completing the comparison part, both groups receive SDT-001.

Participants who receive SDT-001 treatment use the digital intervention for approximately 25 minutes per day, seven days per week for a total of six weeks of treatment. Following treatment, participants' attention function is assessed by physicians using the ADHD-RS-IV inattentive subscale, a commonly used scale in evaluating ADHD treatments, and compared to baseline.

This study represents the first pivotal study of Akili's video game-based cognitive treatment outside of the U.S. SDT-001 was developed specifically for use in the Japanese market, adapting Akili's AKL-T01 for Japanese language and culture. The disease agnostic proprietary technology is designed to treat impaired cognitive function, specifically attention control. Delivered through an action video game experience, this innovative technology presents specific sensory stimuli and simultaneous motor challenges designed to target and activate the neural systems that play a key role in attention function while using adaptive algorithms to personalize the treatment experience for each individual patient. AKL-T01 has been evaluated across five clinical studies in more than 600 children diagnosed with ADHD, including a prospective, randomized, controlled study published in The Lancet Digital Health. The technology is also being studied by Akili in multiple other indications with associated chronic and acute cognitive impairments, including autism spectrum disorder ("ASD"), multiple sclerosis, major depressive disorder, COVID-19 brain fog, cancer-related cognitive impairment and postoperative cognitive dysfunction. Branded and marketed as EndeavorRxⓇ in the U.S., AKL-T01 is cleared for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark certification in Europe for use in attention and inhibitory control deficits in pediatric ADHD. Please see below for full indication and safety information.

In September 2021, Akili and Shionogi announced the results of a Phase 2 study of SDT-001 in Japan. The study enrolled a total of 261 children ages 6-17 years diagnosed with ADHD and evaluated their attention impairment using the ADHD RS-IV Inattention scale, comparing those who received the Akili treatment to those receiving TAU and those who received a control app (single task video game). The SDT-001 treatment group showed larger improvements across the clinical endpoints compared to both the TAU and the control app groups. In the total population, the improvements seen over the control app did not meet statistical significance, but post hoc analysis applying the propensity score suggested that SDT-001 improvements over TAU were statistically significant. SDT-001 was well-tolerated and there were no serious adverse events. Adverse events reported were consistent with previous clinical studies of the digital treatment. Adverse device reactions were reported in 4 patients (3.7%) treated with SDT-001 and were mild in severity including irritability, somnolence, tinnitus and nausea.

Akili and Shionogi formed a strategic partnership in May 2019 for the commercialization of Akili's AKL-T01 and AKL-T02, as potential treatments of cognitive impairments in children with ADHD and ASD, respectively, in Japan and Taiwan. The partnership leverages each party's distinct expertise to build a novel commercial model and seek to launch the new class of treatment to patients. Under the terms of the agreement, Shionogi has exclusive rights to the clinical development and is responsible for regulatory filings, sales and marketing of the technologies in Japan and Taiwan. Akili is responsible for building and maintaining R&D and commercial platforms designed specifically for digital therapeutics, including all global product development activities, distribution and technical support services. Akili maintains exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize AKL-T01 and AKL-T02 in all territories outside of Japan and Taiwan.

EndeavorRx® Indication and Overview

EndeavorRx is the first prescription video game treatment granted marketing authorization by the FDA. In the U.S., EndeavorRx is indicated to improve attention function as measured by computer-based testing in children ages 8-12 years old with primarily inattentive or combined-type ADHD, who have a demonstrated attention issue. Patients who engage with EndeavorRx demonstrate improvements in a digitally assessed measure Test of Variables of Attention (TOVA®) of sustained and selective attention and may not display benefits in typical behavioral symptoms, such as hyperactivity. EndeavorRx should be considered for use as part of a therapeutic program that may include clinician-directed therapy, medication, and/or educational programs, which further address symptoms of the disorder. EndeavorRx is available by prescription only. It is not intended to be used as a stand-alone therapeutic and is not a substitution for a child's medication. The most common side effect observed in children in EndeavorRx's clinical trial was a feeling of frustration, as the game can be quite challenging at times. No serious adverse events were associated with its use. EndeavorRx is recommended to be used for approximately 25 minutes a day, 5 days a week, over initially at least 4 consecutive weeks, or as recommended by your child's health care provider.

About Akili

Akili is pioneering the development of cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. Our approach of leveraging technologies designed to directly target the brain establishes a new category of medicine – medicine that is validated through clinical trials like a drug or medical device but experienced like entertainment. Akili's platform is powered by proprietary therapeutic engines designed to target cognitive impairment at its source in the brain, informed by decades of research and validated through rigorous clinical programs. Driven by Akili's belief that effective medicine can also be fun and engaging, Akili's products are delivered through captivating action video game experiences.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Annual Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

