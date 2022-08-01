Genius Group Launches $1 Million Scholarship Fund for Students at University of Antelope Valley

Genius Group Limited ("Genius Group" or the "Company") GNS, a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group has today announced plans to launch a $1 million scholarship contribution for students at the University of Antelope Valley (UAV) in California, USA.

The scholarship program is designed to make entrepreneurial education more accessible and affordable for prospective students and to empower students, who are living in the Lancaster, California area, to not only improve their socioeconomic conditions but to also gain a qualification in a new field and to find a rewarding career path. The scholarship program will launch on August 1, 2022 and will be available to students enrolling in a range of undergraduate, graduate degrees and vocational certifications, such as Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Nursing and more.

To qualify for a scholarship, applicants must enrol for an onsite in-person degree or certificate program in the fall of 2022 academic year and have a high school diploma.

This announcement follows Genius Group's acquisition of the Lancaster-based UAV, which was completed on July 7, 2022, and was the last of four acquisitions completed following the Company's recent IPO on the NYSE American on April 12, 2022.

UAV's new President, Dr. David J. Vierra, commented:

"We're thrilled to be offering the scholarship contribution with the Genius Group. This offering will give students from a variety of backgrounds the chance to gain a qualification and find a rewarding career path. As a university built for the 21st century, we want to welcome and support leaders of the future, whatever their socioeconomic status, and this offering in collaboration with Genius Group is the first step in making that goal a reality."

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group, said:

"Making entrepreneurial education more accessible for students is what Genius Group is passionate about, and this scholarship fund will further our mission to do just that. The University of Antelope Valley has established itself as a landmark center for 21st century learning, and our scholarship fund will remove the barriers that many students face in their journey to gain a quality education, as well as support those wishing to change their vocation, but face financial restrictions."

UAV was founded in 1997 by Marco and Sandra Johnson. The university has been built with strong community links and an excellent reputation in athletics and academics, with a range of vocational certifications, associate degree and degree programs. UAV's mission is: "To offer higher education that enables students to achieve their academic, career, and personal goals, thereby allowing them to become valuable assets to their communities." As part of Genius Group, the university will now be in a position to achieve their mission at a global scale.

To date, Genius Group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from primary and secondary school students to start-up founders and experienced entrepreneurs. The acquisition of UAV will further enhance Genius Group's offering with accredited courses available and provide a campus in the USA where students can carry out in-person learning.

About University of Antelope Valley

The mission of the University of Antelope Valley is to provide quality undergraduate, graduate, certificate and continuing education to the local and global community. The University of Antelope Valley offers higher education that enables students to achieve their academic, career and personal goals, thereby allowing them to become valuable assets to their communities. Students who graduate from University Antelope Valley will have enjoyed an excellent education and have been instilled with an awareness of community service and volunteerism, and a sense of pride and accomplishment that they will share with familial generations.

The university and staff members are dedicated to the commitment of expanding educational and technological offerings in the community and nurturing a university that meets the needs of current and developing job markets.

University of Antelope Valley is partnering with NASA to create a unique learning opportunity for engineering and business students. NASA's Technology Transfer University (T2U) program connects universities with NASA-developed technology to give students the opportunity to work with federal government research, innovations, and technology. Student entrepreneurs build case studies with NASA's patent portfolio while learning about commercialization and licensing opportunities. Students who want to take their ideas beyond the classroom, can utilize Startup NASA, a special program designed to help early-stage startups commercialize NASA technology.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today's market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the "Pre-IPO Group"), and four companies that were acquired at the time of or shortly after the IPO (the "IPO Acquisitions").

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group's AI powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions are the first step towards this. They include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England, UK.

Genius Group's plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

