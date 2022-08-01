Delimex Brings Fresh, Authentic Mexican Street Flavors to the Frozen Aisle

Delimex, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is redefining the frozen aisle this summer with refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling.

Delimex, delicious, fresh and authentic Mexican street food, is redefining the frozen aisle with help from consumer insights. With the Frozen Snack Category being a $6B category and Mexican inspired snacks being a large amount of that growth,* the brand listened to its fans and made changes to inspire authenticity. Beginning this month, the brand is debuting refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling for the perfectly balanced bite of crispy, savory tortilla to filling ratio.

"As a brand we are all about bringing bold, delicious flavor to life's dullest moments," said Rachel Drof, Director Brand Communications, Delimex. "We are excited for fans to try our new and improved product and experience the golden crispy shell, melty cheese and shredded meat giving your senses a moment to come alive—and don't forget all the cool toppings you dip your taquito into!"

With fresh, authentic Mexican street flavors rolled up into crunchy taquitos that are ready to eat in 2 microwaveable minutes, Delimex taquitos bring flavor to your mealtime, no matter if it's a snack, mini-meal or the main event.

Delimex, a combination of "delicious" and "Mexican," was founded by a Mexican-born entrepreneur that brought hand-held Mexican street food to main street. Refreshed Delimex products include:

Beef Corn Taquitos

Chicken Corn Taquitos

Chicken and Cheese Flour Taquitos

Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos

Beef and Cheddar Rolled Tacos.

To celebrate its Mexican heritage and the refresh, Delimex partnered with two authentic muralists, Ale Ballesteros and Raul Urias to create two murals in Dallas and Baltimore. The murals highlight various styles with Dallas featuring beautiful Alejibres – Mexican Spirit Dogs – and Baltimore showcasing the painted skeleton.

Starting this month, the vibrant new look and feel of Delimex will be rolling out at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kroger and more. For more information and to locate Delimex products visit www.delimex.com.

*Sources: Mintel Report – Frozen Snacks, US, 2021

