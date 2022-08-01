Anna C. Catalano Joins Ecovyst Board of Directors

Ecovyst Inc. ECVT ("the Company"), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, announced today that Anna C. Catalano has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Ecovyst Board"). Ms. Catalano will bring extensive business experience and two decades of public and private board service to the Ecovyst Board.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Anna Catalano to the Ecovyst's Board. Anna is an experienced business executive with broad knowledge and extensive industry insight that will be of significant benefit to Ecovyst and its stockholders," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to Anna's guidance and counsel as we continue to implement our long-term strategies to deliver growth and exceptional value to our stockholders."

In addition, the Company announced that Greg Brenneman and Martin Craighead have retired from the Ecovyst Board effective July 27, 2022. Mr. Brenneman has served as a director of Ecovyst since 2014 and Mr. Craighead has served as a director of Ecovyst since 2017.

"On behalf of the Ecovyst Board and our management team, we want to thank Greg and Martin for their dedication, thoughtful leadership and their many contributions throughout the years. Their guidance contributed to Ecovyst's many successes and they have been instrumental in the recent transformation that we believe has positioned our company for even greater success in the years to come. We wish Greg and Martin well in their future endeavors," said Bitting.

About Anna C. Catalano

From 1979 to 2003, Ms. Catalano held a variety of positions with BP plc and its predecessor company, Amoco Corporation, concluding as Group Vice President, Marketing for BP at the time of her retirement in 2003. In 2010, Ms. Catalano co-founded The World Innovation Network, a non-profit network of innovators to work toward global prosperity, and continued work with that organization until 2021. She currently serves on the board of directors of HF Sinclair Corporation, where she is a member of the Nominating/Governance and Compensation Committees, and Frontdoor, Inc., where she is the chair of the Compensation Committee. She formerly served on the boards of directors of Willis Towers Watson, Kraton Corporation, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Chemtura Corporation. She holds a B.S. degree in Marketing and Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Champaign – Urbana and also has been active with the National Association of Corporate Directors (including its Corporate Directors Institute), the Alzheimer's Association and the Houston Grand Opera.

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that help produce renewable fuels, remove nitric oxide from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process.

