Future Technologies Posts Record Results with 70% Year over Year Growth Driven by Private Cellular (4G/5G) Production Networks

Based on Projects with Fortune 5000 and Public Sector clients, Future Technologies posts their best results in their 22-year corporate history
Future Technologies Venture, LLC, (Future Technologies) a Lead System Integrator focused on end-to-end digital transformation solutions, today announced their best results in the company's 22-year history driven by the growing number of production projects with Private Cellular (4G/5G) technologies across multiple vertical markets.
"Our team has worked hard to create this opportunity over the last 12 years while building our Private Cellular Network and Edge practice starting in the military vertical market and then expanding into the industrial markets 6 years ago," said Peter Cappiello, CEO. "This experience and domain expertise is a real differentiator for Future Technologies in the market based on all the production projects we have delivered over our 12 years in the Private Cellular market versus our competition still being in the Proof-of-Concept phase of development."
Future Technologies is focused on solving their end clients' problems through a focused approach on the USE CASES. Future Technologies evaluates their customer's use case roadmap to include existing, new, and future use cases. Through this process, Future Technologies can help construct a network and edge roadmap to plan out those use cases with the correct connectivity maximizing the value of the customer's existing infrastructure and recommending new infrastructure to help the customer achieve their long-term objectives.
"In these brownfields or Greenfields deployments we believe that our clients need to have a plan for the co-existence of Wi-Fi, Public Cellular, IoT, Fixed Wireless and Private Cellular with an approach of mapping the Use Cases to the right connectivity layer to provide the best solution," comments Ian Chan, President. "The result of this best practice is a healthy network that has the use cases load balanced between the different connectivity options and optimized to meet the operational needs as no one connectivity approach solves all the requirements."
Future Technologies has experience and domain knowledge in delivering Private Cellular Projects for Fortune 50, 100, 1,000 and 5,000 customers across several specialized vertical markets:
- Manufacturing
- Logistics
- Energy
- Military
- Utility
- Aerospace
- Mining
- Smart Agriculture
A key component to this approach is Future Technologies' Innovation Center in Atlanta, GA. At this living lab environment Future Technologies demonstrates what is possible with REAL WORLD DEMONSTRATIONS. Future Technologies drives these client experience engagements by demonstrating End to End solutions with Network (Public Cellular, Private Cellular, Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, Bluetooth), Compute (Edge, Cloud), vertical market specific use case solutions (Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics, Connected Worker, Remote Expert) and the application layer. By creating this environment, Future Technologies can bring the total value proposition together as to the WHY and HOW with use cases and live demonstrations to architect a plan that helps client's meet their digital transformation goals.
"We are humbled by our success in the first half with much appreciation for our customer's trust in us, the support of our Eco-system partners and the support of our team members. We are truly excited about what the FUTURE holds for Team Future Tech," said Peter Cappiello, CEO.
For more information on joining #TeamFutureTech, please visit: Career Opportunities — Future Technologies Venture, LLC (futuretechllc.com)
About Future Technologies Venture, LLC
Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com
