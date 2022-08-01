Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in upcoming investor events in August and September.

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Ben Stas, Evoqua's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Industrials Conference, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

RBC Global Industrials Conference

Mr. Stas will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The time for the fireside chat has not yet been established.

The Jefferies Industrials Conference will be webcast. Registration and audio replay for this event will be available on Evoqua's Investor Relations website: https://aqua.evoqua.com.

Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Michael Travers, Senior Manager of Investor Relations, will join the group discussions during both events. Mary MacPherson, Vice President and Corporate Controller, will join the group discussions at the Jefferies Conference.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

