Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on August 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss its Financial Results for its Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the U.S. market closes on August 8, 2022. Enanta management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide an update on Enanta's business, including its research and development pipeline.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

A live audio webcast of the call and replay can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section on the "Investors" page of Enanta's website at www.enanta.com.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development programs include clinical candidates currently in development for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta's research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

