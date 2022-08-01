EVO Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP ("EVO" or "EVO Payments" or the "Company") today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reported revenue was $137.7 million compared to $122.2 million in the prior year, an increase of 13%. On a currency neutral basis, revenue for the quarter increased 18%. On a GAAP basis for the quarter, net income was $11.3 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 66%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $51.7 million for the quarter, and margin of 37.6% expanded 250 basis points. On a currency neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 26%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, reported revenue was $264.6 million compared to $228.4 million in the prior year, an increase of 16%. On a currency neutral basis, revenue for the year increased 20%. On a GAAP basis for the year, net income was $16.4 million compared $4.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 315%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $91.7 million for the year, and on a currency neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 24%.

"I am pleased with our strong results again this quarter which were largely attributable to growth from our international markets and global tech-enabled channels as we expanded our referral networks, signed new merchants, and deepened existing relationships," stated James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of EVO. "I am excited about the merger of Global Payments and EVO, which is a testament to the strong foundation established by our founders Ray Sidhom, Chairman, and Jeff Rosenblatt, Executive Vice-Chairman, that has allowed us to grow EVO into an international company with more than 2,400 colleagues around the world. The transaction announced today will further enhance our resources and product capabilities and enable the combined organization to deliver leading payment solutions for merchants across our global markets."

Second Quarter Highlights

International revenue grew 33% on a constant currency basis, and now represents 62% of total revenue. Europe's revenue increased 41% on a constant currency basis and DCC revenue increased 150% as cross border activity exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Latin America's revenue increased 18% on a constant currency basis driven by 18% growth in the merchant portfolio.

Signed new integrated referral partners across all markets, expanding EVO's tech-enabled referral network to more than 1,700 relationships.

Acquired certain eCommerce technology assets, including online storefront design, CRM capabilities, and shopping cart functionality, to provide a comprehensive eCommerce solution for merchants in Latin America.

Acquired North49 Business Solutions, Inc. to establish native integrations to the Sage 300 and Sage Intacct solutions, which enables EVO to provide enhanced B2B integrated payments solutions to Sage customers. EVO's suite of integrations now includes five native ERP solutions: Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Acumatica, and Sage.

Adjusted net income per share increased 43% compared to last year to $0.30 per share.

Leverage as of June 30, 2022 was 1.9 times, an improvement from 2.6 times as of June 30, 2021.

EVO Acquisition by Global Payments

On August, 1, 2022, EVO and Global Payments, Inc. ("Global Payments") announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Global Payments will acquire EVO for $34.00 per share in cash in a transaction that represents an enterprise value for EVO of $4.0 billion. The press release announcing the transaction is available on the Investor Relations section of EVO's website.

In light of the announced transaction, EVO will not provide guidance or host a conference call or webcast to review the second quarter 2022 financial results.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Revenue $ 137,671 $ 122,235 13 % $ 264,597 $ 228,415 16 % Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 22,431 18,028 24 % 44,447 35,155 26 % Selling, general and administrative 70,502 65,670 7 % 143,215 126,068 14 % Depreciation and amortization 18,806 20,695 (9 %) 39,317 41,621 (6 %) Total operating expenses 111,739 104,393 7 % 226,979 202,844 12 % Income from operations 25,932 17,842 45 % 37,618 25,571 47 % Other expense: Interest income 638 329 94 % 1,460 570 156 % Interest expense (4,120 ) (6,061 ) 32 % (8,374 ) (12,159 ) 31 % (Loss) gain on investment in equity securities (2,918 ) 2,506 NM (2,303 ) 2,266 NM Other expense (532 ) (794 ) 33 % (886 ) (719 ) (23 %) Total other expense (6,932 ) (4,020 ) (72 %) (10,103 ) (10,042 ) (1 %) Income before income taxes 19,000 13,822 37 % 27,515 15,529 77 % Income tax expense (7,742 ) (7,045 ) (10 %) (11,101 ) (11,575 ) 4 % Net income 11,258 6,777 66 % 16,414 3,954 315 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities 3,844 2,157 78 % 5,700 3,225 77 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests of EVO Investco, LLC 3,061 1,457 110 % 3,778 (1,592 ) NM Net income attributable to EVO Payments, Inc. 4,353 3,163 38 % 6,936 2,321 199 % Less: Accrual of redeemable preferred stock paid-in-kind dividends 2,603 2,445 6 % 5,137 4,827 6 % Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stock $ 1,750 $ 718 144 % $ 1,799 $ (2,506 ) NM Earnings per share Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 ($ 0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 ($ 0.05 ) Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding Basic 47,862,425 47,038,194 47,702,066 46,775,245 Diluted 48,615,132 47,038,194 47,702,066 46,775,245

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 2 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 438,655 $ 410,368 Accounts receivable, net 16,709 16,065 Other receivables 20,148 18,087 Inventory 5,666 4,210 Settlement processing assets 351,599 311,681 Other current assets 26,201 20,514 Total current assets 858,978 780,925 Equipment and improvements, net 66,577 68,506 Goodwill, net 381,186 385,651 Intangible assets, net 193,761 200,726 Deferred tax assets 242,868 238,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,165 34,704 Investment in equity securities, at fair value 23,095 25,398 Other assets 19,867 19,214 Total assets $ 1,825,497 $ 1,753,385 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 8,255 $ 7,887 Current portion of long-term debt 14,092 14,058 Accounts payable 10,881 6,889 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 123,785 127,060 Settlement processing obligations 480,475 422,109 Current portion of operating lease liabilities, inclusive of related party liability of $1.3 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 7,243 7,122 Total current liabilities 644,731 585,125 Long-term debt, net of current portion 568,497 568,632 Deferred tax liabilities 25,207 22,207 Tax receivable agreement obligations, inclusive of related party liability of $169.4 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 180,143 180,143 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion, inclusive of related party liability of $0.1 million and $1.0 million at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 33,609 28,948 Other long-term liabilities 11,572 7,891 Total liabilities 1,463,759 1,392,946 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 958,908 1,029,090 Redeemable preferred stock (par value, $0.0001 per share), Authorized, Issued and Outstanding – 152,250 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Liquidation preference: $173,329 and $168,309 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 169,144 164,007 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Class A common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 200,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 47,936,987 and 47,446,061 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Class D common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 32,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 3,783,074 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. - - Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated deficit attributable to Class A common stock (584,534 ) (652,871 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (12,747 ) (9,154 ) Total EVO Payments, Inc. shareholders' deficit (597,276 ) (662,020 ) Nonredeemable non-controlling interests (169,038 ) (170,638 ) Total deficit (766,314 ) (832,658 ) Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, redeemable preferred stock, and shareholders' deficit $ 1,825,497 $ 1,753,385

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 3 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,414 $ 3,954 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,317 41,621 Loss (gain) on investment in equity securities 2,303 (2,266 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 593 1,337 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 371 628 Share-based compensation expense 14,710 12,287 Unrealized gain on forward contracts - (1,804 ) Deferred taxes, net 6,226 10,954 Other (1,866 ) 503 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (1,986 ) 2,285 Other receivables (2,739 ) 2,653 Inventory (1,786 ) (293 ) Other current assets 1,608 568 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,856 3,334 Other assets (1,678 ) (957 ) Accounts payable 2,806 1,845 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (229 ) (5,134 ) Settlement processing funds, net 22,122 (56,839 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,729 ) (3,680 ) Other (736 ) 590 Net cash provided by operating activities 95,577 11,586 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,254 ) (14,054 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (18,077 ) (19,959 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (13,621 ) (4,600 ) Collections of notes receivable - 32 Net cash used in investing activities (36,952 ) (38,581 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds (repayments) of borrowings from settlement lines of credit 799 (2,102 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 10,700 - Repayments of long-term debt (11,350 ) (3,297 ) Deferred and contingent consideration paid (1,560 ) (320 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy minimum tax withholding (3,082 ) (3,479 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 1,152 7,342 Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (7,595 ) (9,476 ) Contribution from non-controlling interest holders - 488 Net cash used in financing activities (10,936 ) (10,844 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,404 ) (4,285 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28,285 (42,124 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 410,615 418,539 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 438,900 $ 376,415

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 4 - Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Revenue $ 137,671 $ 122,235 13 % $ 264,597 $ 228,415 16 % Currency impact1 - (5,654 ) NM - (8,428 ) NM Currency-neutral revenue $ 137,671 $ 116,581 18 % $ 264,597 $ 219,987 20 % Net income $ 11,258 $ 6,777 66 % $ 16,414 $ 3,954 315 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (3,844 ) (2,157 ) (78 %) (5,700 ) (3,225 ) (77 %) Income tax expense 7,742 7,045 10 % 11,101 11,575 (4 %) Interest expense, net 3,482 5,733 (39 %) 6,914 11,589 (40 %) Depreciation and amortization 18,806 20,695 (9 %) 39,317 41,621 (6 %) Loss (gain) on investment in equity securities 2,918 (2,506 ) NM 2,303 (2,266 ) NM Share-based compensation expense 7,707 6,489 19 % 14,710 12,287 20 % Transition, acquisition and integration costs2 3,666 715 413 % 6,636 981 576 % Adjusted EBITDA 51,735 42,790 21 % 91,694 76,517 20 % Currency impact1 - (1,874 ) NM - (2,708 ) NM Currency-neutral adjusted EBITDA $ 51,735 $ 40,916 26 % $ 91,694 $ 73,808 24 %

1 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average foreign exchange rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments include $2.9 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, and $0.8 million foreign exchange remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments include $0.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments include $5.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, and $0.9 million foreign exchange remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments include $1.0 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 5 - Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Net income $ 11,258 $ 6,777 66 % $ 16,414 $ 3,954 NM Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (3,844 ) (2,157 ) (78 %) (5,700 ) (3,225 ) (77 %) Income tax expense 7,742 7,045 10 % 11,101 11,575 (4 %) Loss (gain) on investment in equity securities 2,918 (2,506 ) NM 2,303 (2,266 ) 202 % Share-based compensation expense 7,707 6,489 19 % 14,710 12,287 20 % Transition, acquisition and integration costs1 3,666 715 413 % 6,636 981 576 % Acquisition intangible amortization2 6,958 9,292 (25 %) 15,514 18,605 (17 %) Non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes 36,405 25,655 42 % 60,977 41,911 45 % Income taxes at normalized tax rate3 (8,228 ) (5,798 ) (42 %) (13,781 ) (9,472 ) (45 %) Adjusted net income $ 28,177 $ 19,857 42 % $ 47,196 $ 32,439 45 % Adjusted net income per share4 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 43 % $ 0.50 $ 0.34 47 %

1 For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments include $2.9 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, and $0.8 million foreign exchange remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments includes $0.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments include $5.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, and $0.9 million foreign exchange remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments includes $1.0 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. 2 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations and other merchant portfolio and related asset acquisitions. 3 Normalized corporate income tax expense calculated using 22.6% for all periods. 4 Reflects pro forma weighted average shares for the period using GAAP weighted average common shares (equal to weighted average Class A common shares), weighted average Blueapple common shares (formerly Class B common shares), weighted average Class D common shares which include converted weighted average Class C common shares, weighted average preferred shares including paid-in-kind dividends, and dilutive equity awards measured under the treasury stock method.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (share count in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Class A (GAAP weighted average common stock) 47.9 47.0 47.7 46.8 Blueapple common shares (formerly Class B) 32.2 32.2 32.2 32.2 Class D 3.8 3.9 3.8 4.0 Stock options, RSUs, RSAs 0.8 1.3 0.8 1.3 Series A convertible preferred (if converted) 10.9 10.3 10.8 10.2 Pro forma weighted average shares 95.5 94.7 95.3 94.4

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 6 - Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) Year Ended 6 Months 6 Months LTM1 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2022 Net income $ 17,689 $ 3,954 $ 16,414 $ 30,150 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (9,003 ) (3,225 ) (5,700 ) (11,478 ) Income tax expense 26,375 11,575 11,101 25,901 Interest expense, net 21,510 11,589 6,914 16,835 Depreciation and amortization 83,389 41,621 39,317 81,085 (Gain) loss on investment in equity securities (237 ) (2,266 ) 2,303 4,332 Share-based compensation expense 27,419 12,287 14,710 29,842 Transition, acquisition and integration costs 4,296 981 6,636 9,951 Other adjustments 6,587 - - 6,587 Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,027 $ 76,517 $ 91,694 $ 193,205 Ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 6/30/2022 Gross debt $ 587,350 Less: available cash2 (223,801 ) Net debt $ 363,549 Leverage Ratio 1.9x

1 Reflects last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA by taking full year 2021, less the six months ended June 30, 2021, plus the six months ended June 30, 2022 period. Amounts may differ due to rounding. 2 Available cash includes cash in transit from June 30, 2022 transaction date.

