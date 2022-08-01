NantHealth to Report 2022 Second-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 4

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2022 second quarter on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company's performance.
The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-771-6692 from the U.S. or Canada, or 212-231-2907 from international locations. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.
About NantHealth, Inc.
NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth's product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube and subscribe to our blog.
