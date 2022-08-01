NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call

NGL Energy Partners LP NGL announced today that NGL plans to issue its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022 earnings press release post-market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Members of NGL's management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:00 pm CT to discuss its financial results. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may join the webcast via the event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2808/46286 or by dialing (877) 545-0523 and providing access code: 252394. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing replay passcode 46286.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partners LP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.
