Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming August Investor Conferences

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE, a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in August:
- 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference (Virtual): fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference (Boston, MA): fireside chat on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 30 days.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit. www.sagerx.com
