Magellan Healthcare, Inc. Earns URAC Accreditation in Health Utilization Management

The designation demonstrates the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

Magellan Healthcare Inc., the behavioral healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc., today announced that it has earned full URAC accreditation for Health Utilization Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management.

By achieving this status, Magellan Healthcare, Inc. demonstrates high-quality clinical and operational standards and maintains high levels of quality and confidentiality in the utilization management process that helps protect patients and providers.

"Achieving this accreditation is an honor for us at Magellan Healthcare, Inc. and reinforces our commitment to excellence and following industry best practices and standards in health utilization management," said Caroline Carney, M.D., Magellan Healthcare's President of Behavioral Health and Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health. "Our teams work tirelessly each day to deliver high-quality services that support our members in living healthy, vibrant lives."

"We applaud Magellan Healthcare, Inc. on achieving URAC accreditation. With this distinction, Magellan Healthcare, Inc. demonstrates excellence in quality healthcare delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

About URAC: Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

