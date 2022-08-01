Carter's, Inc. Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Carter's aims to inspire generations of parents through initiatives impacting Environmental, Social and Governance issues

Carter's, Inc. CRI, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today the release of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting the Company's approach to the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues facing the retail industry, our planet, and communities. The report demonstrates the Company's progress and outlines new commitments regarding ESG initiatives.

"As the leading company serving families with young children, Carter's seeks to inspire generations raising the future and we continue to make important advancements to further our progress surrounding our sustainability, community and environmental objectives. Our annual CSR Report serves as a benchmark while reaffirming our continued commitment to driving our business forward, enhancing our community impact, and reducing our environmental footprint," said Antonio Robinson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Carter's 2021 CSR Report demonstrates the Company's dedication to supporting all families with young children through three key priorities: People, Planet and Product. Highlights of the report include:

People: Carter's remains focused on uplifting its employees, its global workforce, and its communities. Community: In 2021, Carter's positively impacted 2 million children and families, investing $10 million in community initiatives. The Company has pledged to improve the well-being of at least 10 million families by 2030. Diversity & Inclusion: In addition to nearly doubling racial and ethnic diversity at the vice president levels, Carter's has committed to developing a supplier diversity program to support communities of color.

Carter's remains focused on uplifting its employees, its global workforce, and its communities. Planet : Focused on reducing environmental impact, Carter's sustainability practices are continuously improving, and the Company has pledged to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2040. In the near term, Carter's has received validation for the following science-based reduction targets: Committing to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. As part of this goal, Carter's will also engage suppliers covering 77% of our spend for purchased goods and services—to set science-based targets of their own by 2027.

: Focused on reducing environmental impact, Carter's sustainability practices are continuously improving, and the Company has pledged to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2040. Product : Carter's continues to foster expansion of its sustainable product offerings, including prioritizing the growth of its eco-friendly Little Planet brand to be the leading sustainable children's brand. In 2021, the Little Planet brand also introduced products made from recycled polyester products.

: Carter's continues to foster expansion of its sustainable product offerings, including prioritizing the growth of its eco-friendly brand to be the leading sustainable children's brand.

To view and download the latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, please visit www.carters.com/raisethefuture.

About Carter's, Inc.

Carter's, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter's, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to our goals, commitments, and programs. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time under the headings "Risk Factors." Also, due to the developing nature of our initiatives, statements here may be based on estimates and approximate data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220731005050/en/