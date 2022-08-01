H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Barton & Associates

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $50 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Barton & Associates Inc. ("Barton" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare staffing company focused on locum tenens with additional capabilities in travel nursing, allied healthcare, and government-related physician staffing markets.
Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, Barton offers healthcare staffing services on a temporary basis to hundreds of healthcare facilities. The Company offers a differentiated service critical to its clients that is focused on providing highly specialized talent across a wide range of specialties.
Rob Indresano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barton commented, "We are very proud of Barton's success to date and all that the team has accomplished. Under the guidance of Barton's visionary founder, Thomas F. Ryan, our Company has dedicated itself to providing valuable career opportunities to its employees as we serve the critical provider and clinician staffing needs of healthcare facilities across the United States. We have long recognized that what we do at Barton is critical to the healthcare industry in our nation, especially at a time when demand continues to outstrip supply following a global pandemic. We expect to continue on this same path with H.I.G. Capital, and are confident that a partnership with H.I.G. Capital will enable us to continue executing on our long-term vision for Barton."
Mike Gallagher, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "We are excited to partner with Rob and his exceptional management team. Barton possesses industry-leading capabilities in the locum tenens space and plays a critical role in matching premier talent with healthcare facilities across the country. We believe the Barton organization is well-positioned for continued growth, given its consistent dedication to high quality and timely solutions that provide continuity of care to its customers."
UBS Investment Bank and BofA Securities acted as financial advisors and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal counsel to H.I.G. JP Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and WilmerHale LLP served as legal counsel to Barton.
About Barton & Associates Inc.
Barton is a leading U.S. healthcare staffing company focused on locum tenens with additional capabilities in travel nursing, allied healthcare, and government-related physician staffing markets. Barton utilizes its large network of highly skilled providers to quickly respond to critical customer needs. Barton is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 1,000 active customers in the United States via a network of 10 offices and more than 700 employees. For more information, visit https://www.bartonassociates.com.
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:
- H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
- H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
- H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.
- H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
