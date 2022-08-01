Graminex®, L.L.C. Completes Clinical Trial with Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract Focusing on Women's Urinary Incontinence with Positive Results.

Graminex®, L.L.C. is pleased to announce it has completed a clinical study with Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract for women's urinary incontinence and urinary health with positive results. This study was conducted as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, study to investigate the effectiveness of Graminex® Flower Pollen Extracts in 190 healthy women with urinary incontinence. Preliminary analysis indicated significant improvements were found in the Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract study group for multiple urinary incontinence quality of life indicators.

For many years flower pollen extracts have been studied for women's menopause symptoms. Recently, Graminex® has discovered benefits in the more specific women's health category of urinary incontinence, particularly stress induced urgency. Urinary incontinence is more pronounced in postpartum women as well as during menopause.

"There are a large number of women experiencing reduced quality of life due urinary incontinence. With these study results, Graminex is excited to present a natural alternative to help improve women's lives during a time when it is needed most," said Colleen May, CBO.

Graminex® L.L.C. is the leading producer of natural and solvent-free Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract™. Graminex® directly owns and manages more than 6,500 acres of farmland in Northwest Ohio to meet its customer's needs. Graminex's active ingredients are grown and processed for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and skin care industries. Graminex® markets its own line of dietary supplements, focusing on prostate care, urinary care, menopausal support, and skin care.

