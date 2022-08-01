Graminex®, L.L.C. Completes Clinical Trial with Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract Focusing on Women's Urinary Incontinence with Positive Results.

Graminex®, L.L.C. is pleased to announce it has completed a clinical study with Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract for women's urinary incontinence and urinary health with positive results. This study was conducted as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, study to investigate the effectiveness of Graminex® Flower Pollen Extracts in 190 healthy women with urinary incontinence. Preliminary analysis indicated significant improvements were found in the Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract study group for multiple urinary incontinence quality of life indicators.
For many years flower pollen extracts have been studied for women's menopause symptoms. Recently, Graminex® has discovered benefits in the more specific women's health category of urinary incontinence, particularly stress induced urgency. Urinary incontinence is more pronounced in postpartum women as well as during menopause.
"There are a large number of women experiencing reduced quality of life due urinary incontinence. With these study results, Graminex is excited to present a natural alternative to help improve women's lives during a time when it is needed most," said Colleen May, CBO.
About Graminex® L.L.C.
Graminex® L.L.C. is the leading producer of natural and solvent-free Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract™. Graminex® directly owns and manages more than 6,500 acres of farmland in Northwest Ohio to meet its customer's needs. Graminex's active ingredients are grown and processed for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and skin care industries. Graminex® markets its own line of dietary supplements, focusing on prostate care, urinary care, menopausal support, and skin care.
For further information please contact Graminex®, L.L.C., Colleen May at +1 (419) 278-1023 or by e-mail at graminex@graminex.com. You may also visit www.graminex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005211/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.