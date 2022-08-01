AM Best's Annual Reinsurance Briefing at Rendez-Vous de Septembre to Focus on Evolving Market Dynamics, Outlook Drivers

A panel of leading AM Best analysts will discuss shifting market dynamics in the global reinsurance industry at its annual market briefing at the 2022 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous), scheduled for Sunday, 11 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST), at the Hermitage Hotel in Monte Carlo.
AM Best's Reinsurance Market Briefing – Rendez-Vous will include a wide variety of topics, including the rating agency's outlook on the global reinsurance segment and the drivers of future rating movements. As the leading open-invitation presentation event at Rendez-Vous, this briefing is a unique opportunity for reinsurance market insight and opinion ahead of the busy bilateral meeting schedules of the conference. The briefing will feature AM Best's senior management and analytical personnel from the rating agency's international offices.
Discussion topics also will include:
- The impact of alternative capital and insurance-linked securities;
- Capital management challenges;
- Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers;
- Environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends in the reinsurance landscape;
- The expanding partnerships between delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAE) and reinsurers; and
- Innovation benchmarking insights.
To register for the briefing, please go to http://www.ambest.com/conferences/regrvs2022/index.html. To view the agenda or for more information, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/rmbrvs2022/index.html.
AMBestTV will provide coverage of the conference, which marks its return to Monte Carlo after two years due to the pandemic. For daily reports and interviews, look for the Rendez-Vous-related playlist during the conference under the "Event Coverage 2022" tab at www.ambest.tv.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005118/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.