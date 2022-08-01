ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

KYOCERA Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

by Business Wire
August 1, 2022 2:18 AM | 11 min read

Kyocera Corporation 6971 today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (the "first quarter," or "FY23-Q1"), as summarized below. Complete details are available at:
https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html

Consolidated Results of Operations: Three Months Ended June 30

Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts)        
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2021
(FY22-Q1)
in JPY		 2022
(FY23-Q1)
in JPY		 Change 2022
(FY23-Q1)
in USD		 2022
(FY23-Q1)
in EUR
Amount
in JPY		 %
Sales revenue:

420,712

491,954

71,242

16.9

3,591

3,440

Operating profit:

32,376

41,428

9,052

28.0

302

290

Profit before income taxes:

54,476

68,711

14,235

26.1

502

480

Profit attributable to owners of the parent:

40,760

49,974

9,214

22.6

365

349

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic):

112.46

139.24

1.02

0.97

Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY137 and EUR1 = JPY143, rounded to the nearest unit (as of June 30, 2022)

Summary

The first-quarter business environment was characterized by continued COVID-19 impact, new logistical challenges involving supply-chain disruptions, and higher prices for raw materials, energy and other resources. The Japanese yen weakened sharply due to rising U.S. interest rates. Nonetheless, strong demand and capital investments continued in 5G and semiconductor-related markets, which contribute substantially to the company's overall business.

Total first-quarter revenue increased by JPY71,242 (USD520) million, or 16.9% over the prior first quarter, to a record high of JPY491,954 (USD3,591) million. This achievement resulted in part from the company's own increased capital investment in new manufacturing capacity, especially in components businesses, with other sales revenue gains led by the industrial tools unit.

Profit also increased compared to the prior-year period, as a result of increased sales, the favorable cost-structure impact of a depreciating Japanese yen, and efforts to improve productivity in each division. Operating profit increased by JPY9,052 (USD66) million, or 28.0%, to JPY41,428 (USD302) million; profit before income taxes increased by JPY14,235 (USD104) million, or 26.1%, to JPY68,711 (USD502) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by JPY9,214 (USD67) million, or 22.6%, to JPY49,974 (USD365) million.

Averaged exchange rates during the first quarter show the Japanese yen weakened against both the U.S. dollar (by 19.3%, to JPY130) and the euro (by 4.5%, to JPY138), compared to the prior first quarter. This had the effect of increasing sales revenue by approximately JPY44 billion (USD321 million), and increasing profit before income taxes by approximately JPY11.5 billion (USD84 million).

Consolidated Forecasts: Year Ending March 31, 2023

Although uncertainty regarding inflation, global logistics, and pandemic-related impacts will continue in the second quarter (i.e., the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022) and beyond, the company aims to achieve its full-year forecasts by responding swiftly to anticipated demand, particularly in 5G and semiconductor-related markets. With first-quarter results generally rising within the range of projections, the company's consolidated financial forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2023 ("fiscal 2023") remain unchanged from those announced in April 2022.

Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates)    
    Fiscal 2022
Results		   Fiscal 2023
Forecast		   Change
(%) from
Fiscal 2022
Results
       
Sales revenue:  

1,838,938

 

2,000,000

 

8.8

Operating profit:  

148,910

 

174,000

 

16.8

Profit before income taxes:  

198,947

 

220,000

 

10.6

Profit attributable to owners of the parent:  

148,414

 

154,000

 

3.8

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic):  

411.15

 

429.09

*

-

Average USD exchange rate:   

112

 

115

 

-

Average EUR exchange rate:   

131

 

125

 

-

*Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the three months ended June 30, 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Please refer to https://global.kyocera.com/ir/disclaimer.html

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation 6971 https://global.kyocera.com/))), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2022, the company's consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.8 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #665 on Forbes magazine's 2022 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies" by The Wall Street Journal.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.