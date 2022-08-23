CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OM, YQ and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

OM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/outset-medical-inc-information-request-form?prid=31104&wire=1

YQ Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/17edtech-loss-submission-form?prid=31104&wire=1

ENOB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/enochian-biosciences-loss-submission-form?prid=31104&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Outset Medical, Inc. OM

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Outset Medical common stock between September 15, 2020, and June 13, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 6, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/outset-medical-inc-information-request-form?prid=31104&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) the Company's flagship product, Tablo Hemodialysis System ("Tablo"), would require an additional 510(k) application to be filed with The United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), as defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance"; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded 17EdTech securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with 17EdTech's December 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 19, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/17edtech-loss-submission-form?prid=31104&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) 17EdTech's K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the Company's initial public offering; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech's core business; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ENOB

ENOB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 17, 2018 - June 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 26, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/enochian-biosciences-loss-submission-form?prid=31104&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Enochian BioSciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: