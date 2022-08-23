Employees Shortage At Nursing Home Facilities Can Lead To Increases of Neglect and Abuse for Elderly Patients

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers can help if you or a loved one has faced neglect and abuse in a nursing home

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / The decision to entrust a nursing home to care for an elderly loved one is difficult. This transition can be even more stressful and dangerous if the nursing home facility becomes understaffed. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has a team of expert nursing home abuse lawyers to assist you in your case should your loved one face harmful actions in the care of a nursing home.

Nursing home abuse can come at the hands of nursing home staff who take advantage of residents through emotional, physical, or psychological abuse and neglect. Many of these incidents can occur when nursing homes become understaffed as many around the country are today. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation health tracking poll, 70% of adults report this country's nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other long-term facilities are doing poor work at maintaining adequate staffing levels. This disproportion can be caused by negligent staffing from management and failure to hire enough employees to meet the facility's needs. This understaffing can lead to increased abuse and neglect for nursing home residents.

Nursing home abuse and neglect can look like poor living conditions, improper medication distribution, bed sores, broken bones, dehydration, malnutrition and an unusual and unexplained decline in health. Understaffing is common in elder neglect; if nursing home abuse is suspected, contact Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers immediately. Hiring an experienced nursing home abuse lawyer who serves neglected and abused nursing home victims for a living can help families focus less on the logistical complexities of a lawsuit and more on getting their loved ones well. For more information on the signs of nursing home abuse, watch our video, "5 Types Of Nursing Home Abuse And Neglect To Look For."

Nursing home abuse cases can become complicated. In Kentucky and Tennessee, the criminal justice system or civil courts can prosecute nursing home abuse. The distinction of the cases would be self-evident. If nursing home abuse or neglect is suspected, the victim's family will file a lawsuit against the nursing home after reporting any immediate danger to the local authorities. Depending on the type of injury that occurred and the location where the injury was carried out, the Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team can then ensure the client is taken care of so the victim and family are free to focus solely on recovery.

Hughes & Coleman has attorneys with extensive experience in nursing home abuse who have dedicated themselves to assisting Kentucky and Tennessee residents who have fallen victim to negligence and abuse while within long-term care facilities. The Hughes & Coleman team can help increase the value of their client's case to recover the most money possible in a case for the victim. For decades, the Hughes & Coleman legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully recovered more than $1 billion for thousands of clients in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. The Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

