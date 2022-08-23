Stadion Appoints Two New Retirement Consultants

Stadion welcomes Jackson Reese and Tom Stephenitch to capitalize on growing interest in managed accounts
WATKINSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Stadion Money Management, a managed account provider who offers personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, today announced two additions to its team: Jackson Reese and Tom Stephenitch have joined as Vice Presidents and Retirement Consultants. They report to Dan Fay, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development.
In their roles, Reese and Stephenitch work with recordkeepers, financial advisors, and plan sponsors as they add Stadion's managed account service to their retirement plans.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jackson and Tom to our team as we continue to scale and innovate," said Todd Lacey, Chief Revenue Officer for Stadion Money Management. "Our team is focused on supporting the needs of financial advisors and plan consultants, while helping more plan participants better prepare for and spend confidently through retirement."
Reese brings dynamic experience to Stadion as a TPA retirement plan sales consultant and retired Marine Corps Officer. With over 26 years of experience in leadership and sales, he possesses a natural ability to maximize client relationships. Most recently, he served as a Retirement Plan Consultant for Nova 401(k) Associates, and prior served as a Battalion Commander and Deputy Director of Intelligence for the United States Marine Corps.
As an accomplished sales leader, Stephenitch brings his extensive experience in the distribution of retirement products to the Stadion team. With over 30 years of retirement industry acumen, Stephenitch formerly served as the Regional Vice President of Large Market Sales in the Midwest for Transamerica, and prior as the Vice President of Business Development for AIG Retirement Services.
# # #
About Stadion Money Management
Established in 1993, Stadion is headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart, works with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plans and participant level investment solutions. Stadion Money Management, LLC ("Stadion") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion, including fees, can be found in Stadion's ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.
Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com.
About Smart
Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings, and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.
Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group and are all investors to date in Smart. Visit Smart at www.smartretire.com.
Media Contact for Stadion:
Gordon Lamb
gordon.lamb@stadionmoney.com
Media Contact for Smart:
Jacqueline Silva
Caliber Corporate Advisers for Smart
Jacqueline@calibercorporate.com
SOURCE: Stadion Money Management
https://www.accesswire.com/713091/Stadion-Appoints-Two-New-Retirement-Consultants
