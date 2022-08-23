Cloud DX Webinar on Q2 Financials and Future Business

Cloud DX Will Announce Second Quarter Results August 29, 2022

Cloud DX scales as a digital health platform creating a leading Remote Patient Monitoring ecosystem

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Cloud DX CDXCDXFF, will post its Q2 financial results after market open on August 29, 2022. At noon, 12 pm EDT, that same day CEO and Founder Robert Kaul will host an online Earnings Call to discuss financial results to June 30, 2022 and discuss recent events of interest to investors.

"Cloud DX is looking forward to announcing progress towards strategic goals in 2022 including executing on contracts announced in Q1, continued evidence of patient and provider satisfaction, and our relationships with critical partners such as Medtronic Canada," Robert Kaul, CEO and Co-Founder

What | Cloud DX Q2 Earnings Call

When | Monday, August 29, 2022

Time | 9:00am PST / 12:00 pm EST

Registration | Click here

Within twenty-four hours after the webinar, the video will be available on the company's YouTube page .

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life of Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

