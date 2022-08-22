BrainChip and Edge Impulse Host Webinar

Bringing development of BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic models to all using Edge Impulse

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRNBRCHFBCHPY, the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI IP, and Edge Impulse, the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) on edge devices, are hosting the webinar "Bringing development of BrainChip Akida Neuromorphic models to all using Edge Impulse" August 24 at 11 a.m. PDT.

Todd Vierra, Director Customer Engagement and Nikunj Kotecha, Solutions Architect at BrainChip; and David Schwartz, User Success Engineer at Edge Impulse will provide an early look at the results of the recently announced Edge Impulse and BrainChip integration which delivers next-generation platforms to customers looking to develop products that utilize the companies' unique machine learning capabilities.

Key topics covered in the webinar include:

The no-code data ingestion, algorithm development, and embedded Akida deployment tools allow for rapid prototyping and validation of Edge ML algorithms with custom data.

Meet Akida, the leading platform that enables energy efficient, low memory, and high-performance deployments, compared with traditional CPU and accelerated AI hardware.

MetaTF library (via deployment option) for existing projects to be quickly converted to Akida SNN's (with the above benefits, and low-to-no-code path).

Quantization-aware training ensuring that models remain accurate after conversion.

Edge Impulse Linux CLI and its integration with the Akida runtime, which allows for rapid performance testing with real world data.

"Since announcing our partnership to accelerate AI/ML deployments with Edge Impulse in May, we have worked diligently to bring this next-generation technology to markets," said Anil Mankar, CDO of BrainChip. "We are excited to share those advancements to those joining the webinar and hope that attendees will get a better understanding of how they can use BrainChip and Edge Impulse to build and deploy advanced ML solutions quickly and easily."

Registration for the Zoom webinar is available here. Additional information about the event can be found at https://www.edgeimpulse.com/events/brainchipakida

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRN, BRCHF, BCHPY

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is the leading machine learning platform, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more ML products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. The Edge Impulse platform provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced ML with streaming data. With over 40,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.

###

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Mark Komonoski

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR

View source version on accesswire.com: