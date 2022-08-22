LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST U, CODX and MNSO - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Class Period: March 5, 2021 - May 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; (iii) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company's commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (iv) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with People's Republic of China authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

