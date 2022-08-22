Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 5-Year, 4-Month Lease at Office Property in Fort Lauderdale, FL

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it has executed a 5-year, 4-month lease with Moss & Associates LLC ("Moss") for 47,566 SF at its 119,224 SF office building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, commencing on November 1, 2025. Moss is currently sub-leasing the same amount of space through October 31, 2025 from the current full building tenant.

"We are excited to welcome Moss to our portfolio and look forward to having them as a tenant," said EJ Wislar, Chief Investment Officer of Gladstone Commercial.

"This direct deal after the sub-lease term shows their long-term commitment to the space," added Greg Yayac, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "It also validates the capital improvements we have made to the building, including upgraded HVAC equipment and a full elevator modernization."

"Our ability to execute this deal is a testament to the high quality of the space," said Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2022, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 136 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.0 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 15, 2022, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

