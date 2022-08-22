Petroteq Announces Closing Of Private Placement Offering

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") PQE PQEFF PQCF, an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it has successfully closed its brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which was previously announced on June 2, 2022 and August 11, 2022. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 12,195,121 units (the "Units") to a single institutional investor at US$0.205 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$2,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of US$0.27 per share.
In connection with the Offering, Cantone Research, Inc. (the "Placement Agent") was paid a fee equal to 4% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, by way of the issuance of 487,804 fully-paid Common Shares (the "Broker Shares") at a deemed issue price of US$0.205 per share. In addition, the Placement Agent was issued 2,073,170 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants" and together with the Broker Shares, the "Broker Compensation Securities") with each Broker Warrant exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Broker Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of US$0.205 per share.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The Units, the underlying Common Shares and Warrants, the Warrant Shares, the Broker Shares, the Broker Warrants, and the Broker Warrant Shares, have not been, nor will they be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" or persons in the "United States" (as those terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Units have been offered and sold to the investor, and the Broker Compensation Securities have been offered and sold to the Placement Agent, pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, and have been issued as "restricted securities" (as such term is defined in Rule 144(a)(3) under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.
About Petroteq Energy Inc.
Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.
Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.
For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "potential," "will," "seek," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: the use of the net proceeds from the Offering; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that the Company believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet the Company's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of the Company to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable extract oil from identified reserves; that full scale commercial production may engender public opposition; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to implement business strategies or to pursue business opportunities, whether for economic or other reasons; status of the world oil markets, oil prices and price volatility; oil pricing; litigation; the nature of oil and gas production and oil sands mining, extraction and production; uncertainties in exploration and drilling for oil, gas and other hydrocarbon-bearing substances; unanticipated costs and expenses; loss of life and environmental damage; risks associated with compliance with environmental protection laws and regulations; and directors; risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents, filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.
Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Petroteq Energy Inc.
Vladimir Podlipskiy
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (800) 979-1897
SOURCE: Petroteq Energy Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/713111/Petroteq-Announces-Closing-Of-Private-Placement-Offering
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.