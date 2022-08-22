The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MOLN, TGTX and AMPE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Molecular Partners AG MOLN

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021; and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021, and April 26, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

The MOLN lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Molecular Partners AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's product, ensovibep, was less effective at treating COVID-19 than defendants had led investors to believe; that (ii) accordingly, the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"); (iii) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (iv) another of the Company's product candidates, MP0310, was less attractive to Molecular Partners' collaborator, Amgen, than defendants had led investors to believe; (v) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return to global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (vii) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MOLN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/class-action-molecular-partners-ag-loss-submission-form?id=31064&from=1

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX

Class Period: January 15, 2020 - May 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of the Company's therapeutic product candidates, Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the Umbralisib marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma New Drug Application, the Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, the supplemental New Drug Application for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib, or the Ublituximab relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Biologics License Application in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in TGTX: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?id=31064&from=1

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

During the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Ampion; (ii) defendants had inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in AMPE: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-class-action-submission-form?id=31064&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: