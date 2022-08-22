SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating TuSimple Holdings Inc. - TSP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple" or the "Company") TSP for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TuSimple is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on August 1, 2022. The article alleges that one of the Company's autonomously driven trucks left its lane of travel without warning before striking a cement barricade. The article states that the accident "underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market." Although the Company attempted to blame human error, the Journal points out that "it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading." The article also reveals that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a "safety compliance investigation." Based on this news, shares of TuSimple lost almost 10% on the same day.

If you currently own stock or options in TuSimple Holdings Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

