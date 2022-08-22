The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MF, ENOB and CODX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Missfresh Limited MF

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Missfresh Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Learn about your recoverable losses in MF: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/missfresh-loss-submission-form?id=31059&from=1

Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ENOB

Class Period: January 17, 2018 - June 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2022

The ENOB lawsuit alleges Enochian BioSciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ENOB: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/enochian-biosciences-inc-loss-submission-form?id=31059&from=1

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2022

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in CODX: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/co-dx-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=31059&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

