Max Reinhardt Joins SURE Retractors Inc. Board of Directors

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / SURE Retractors Inc., a medical device company that has developed a range of industry-disruptive retractors for spinal surgery, today announced that Max Reinhardt has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.
Reinhardt is currently the President of Rest of World of Pacira Biosciences, a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions. Before joining Pacira, Max served in several executive positions at Johnson and Johnson (2002-2019). These included VP of U.S. Sales, DePuy Spine, both Worldwide VP of Marketing and Worldwide President of DePuy Synthes Spine, VP of Marketing for DePuy Synthes, and Global Franchise Unit Leader - Joint Reconstruction, Mitek Sports Medicine and Power Tools. Max has a deep understanding of the worldwide spine business.
"I am delighted to support the SURE team at this pivotal time in the company's evolution," said Reinhardt. "The SURE portfolio of elegant, sterile-packed, single-use retractors are highly intuitive to use and ready whenever required, enabling maximum operating room throughput in a variety of settings."
"In the spine business, Max is world-renowned for his experience and expertise," said Forbes Butterfield, CEO of SURE Retractors Inc. "I am thrilled to have him join our team, and I am certain that he will help us make SURE Retractors a game-changing product in the worldwide spine business."
SURE radiolucent retractors are single-use, surgical-ready, sterile-packed, and easy to use, which helps to:
- Maximize Surgical Volume
- Improve OR Efficiency
- Improve Profitability
- Reduce Infection Risk
SURE Retractors Inc. has filed patents for its technology around the world, and the company will launch its line of products in the fall of 2022.
"SURE Retractors Inc. is on the right path to success, and Max's appointment to the board is more proof of that," said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. "We are thrilled to work with such a highly-esteemed team and to distribute their game-changing products."
Media Contact:
Nick Goebel: 248-767-6276
ngoebel@perceptionprllc.com
SOURCE: SURE Retractors Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/711744/Max-Reinhardt-Joins-SURE-Retractors-Inc-Board-of-Directors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.